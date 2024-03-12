Find out all the new Legends in MLB The Show 24.

12 Mar 2024 6:29 PM +00:00

All the new Legends being introduced in MLB The Show 24 have finally been revealed, and baseball fans couldn't be happier. This year's title introduces 16 new Legends right from the bat, with more expected to be added to the game throughout the year.

These new legends make the MLB The Show 24 roster the biggest in franchise history. Players will be able to try all of these new Legends in the Diamond Dynasty mode, and some are also present in the Storylines: Derek Jeter mode.

So let's find out all the new Legends MLB The Show 24 will introduce.

MLB The Show 24 new Legends

As mentioned above, 16 new Legends are coming in MLB The Show 24. These Legends come from many different eras in baseball, but they all left their mark on the sport.

The new Legends cards will be accessible right from the bat, and players will be able to add them to their Diamond Dynasty squad as soon as the game releases.

click to enlarge Johan Santana is one of the new Legends MLB The Show 24 is introducing.

In total, MLB The Show 24 will have more than 190 Legends that players can unlock in a plethora of different ways. We expect their cards to be incredibly strong in Diamond Dynasty Season 1, especially in its early days, due to their great attributes.

The Legends that will be introduced in this year's title are the following:

Andy Pettitte

Bernie Williams

Paul O’Neill

Josh Gibson

Toni Stone

Buck Leonard

Henry Aaron

Andrew Miller

John Kruk

Richie Sexson

Rich Aurilia

Brian Dozier

Johan Santana

Tony Oliva

Rafael Palmeiro

Adrian Beltre

We expect more Legends to be introduced throughout the year, as has been done in previous editions. So except the MLB The Show 24 roster to get even more stacked in the near future.

