Is MLB The Show 24 on PS4 & Xbox One?

Winter won't last forever, and gamers are already looking forward to MLB The Show 24, but will the game be on PS4 & Xbox One?

Despite the PS5 & Xbox Series X being three years old plenty of gamers around the world continue to enjoy gaming on their old hardware. So will Sony & San Diego Studio continue to cater to them? Or will they finally move fully into the new era of game? Let's take a look at what we know so far.

Will MLB The Show 24 be on PS4 & Xbox One?

There is no official word yet about which platforms MLB The Show 24 will release on, but we can make some educated guesses.

Despite their age, sports games are still released on previous-generation consoles due to their player bases. EA's FC 24 & Madden 24 dropped on PS4 and Xbox One, as did 2K's NBA 2K24. MLB The Show 23 did this too.

This suggests that MLB 24 will follow suit as well, right? Well, maybe not.

No Sony-owned studio has released a game on the PS4 since MLB 23. While MLB may release on Xbox now, SDS is a Sony studio. So it could feasibly follow this trend of letting the old consoles fade away.

If we had to guess, we suspect MLB The Show 24 will release on PS4 and Xbox One, but with some sports and racing games starting to leave the old consoles behind we hope MLB follows that trend and evolves into a fully next-gen experience.

