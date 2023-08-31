There has been a lack of content in MLB The Show 23 as of late, and that's something fans have complained about. Fortunately, Season 4 is here and it brings a lot of new content, such as new programs, card series, and packs.

Among the new programs that are coming to Diamond Dynasty, we have the Team Affinity 4 program. The Team Affinity program is arguably the most popular program in MLB The Show 23. That's because it provides players with many great cards they can earn, entertaining missions to complete, and a lot of other rewards.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about the Team Affinity 4 program.

Team Affinity 4

The Team Affinity 4 program goes live on 31 August, at around 12PM PT/8PM GMT.

Just like previous Team Affinity programs, this one brings some great cards to Diamond Dynasty. These cards possess high ratings and spectacular attributes. Furthermore, they are perfect for players who want to upgrade their squads.

To complete the Team Affinity 4 program, players will need to complete various missions. As players progress through the program, they will earn many rewards. These rewards are packs, items, players cards, Stubs, and more.

The Team Affinity 4 cards theme is style and swag off the field. It's directly connected with the new Snapshot card Series, which only has players with "off-the-field swagger, class, and style".

As mentioned above, all of the cards in this program possess great attributes and quirks. This makes them very useful in all the Diamond Dynasty modes.

So, let's find out which players are part of the Team Affinity 4 program.

Cards

We still don't know all the cards the Team Affinity 4 program is bringing to Diamond Dynasty. However, we already know six of the cards that are included in the program.

All of these cards have a 99 OVR, can play in various positions, and are a part of different card series. These players are, Joey Votto, Walter Johnson, Brandon Crawford, Charlie Blackmon, and Nolan Ryan.

More players will be revealed in the future, so make sure to stay tuned for that.