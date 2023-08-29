The MLB The Show community has been complaining about the lack of content for MLB The Show 23. Fortunately for the fans, Season 4 is just around the corner, and it will bring a lot of new content.

Players can expect new programs, cards, and packs, to arrive at Diamond Dynasty. This will give fans many challenges to complete, rewards to earn, and collectables to grind for.

This is a much-needed breath of fresh air for Diamond Dynasty and its player base. Hopefully, it will be able to captivate new players to the game and bring back old ones. Season 4 seems to be the last chance for MLB The Show 23 to save itself.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about the new season.

Release date

MLB The Show 23 Season 4 is just around the corner, with the new season going live on 31 August, at 12PM PT/8PM GMT. So, you still have some time to complete the Season 3 programs, such as the Extreme Program, or the All-Star Week program.

However, most players' attention has already turned to the new programs Season 4 is bringing. Fans are hoping for programs that deliver great rewards, high-rated cards, and entertaining challenges to complete.

So, let's find out which new programs Season 4 is bringing to Diamond Dynasty.

Season 4 programs

As mentioned above, players are excited to see which programs are arriving at Diamond Dynasty. With the lack of content MLB The Show 23 is going through, any new program is welcome.

Unfortunately, we still don't know about all the programs Season 4 will introduce. However, we know the popular Team Affinity program is coming back and it brings some good cards with it.

A new card series is also expected to be released, but we still don't know anything about it. However, we expect some news in the near future, so stay tuned for that.

MLB The Show 23 Season 4 will also bring new World Series rewards, such as cards with great attributes, that you can use to upgrade your team. You will be able to earn these rewards in the Rank and the Event modes.

With the arrival of Season 4, Set 2 players will no longer be usable in your active squad. This means you will only be allowed to use Core, Set 3, and Set 4 players in your squad. So, make sure to keep that in mind.