BREAKING* MLB The Show: Sony's exclusive set to come to Xbox, Nintendo as soon as 2021

Baseball gamers rejoice: MLB The Show is

going to keep coming for many more years, but that isn’t even the best part.

It’s coming to multiple platforms.

Yep, you read that right.

Late on Monday night, the MLB, MLBPA, Sony Interactive Entertainment and San Diego Studio announced they had agreed to extend their partnership to produce MLB The Show and that, for the first time in the game’s history, it will be coming to additional console platforms.

The press release said this move will come as early as 2021 – hello next-gen consoles – and that full details will be released at a later date.

Long time coming

The announcement was even enough to get both Nintendo’s and Xbox’s twitters chiming in. No official announcement regarding the specific consoles has come, but you can read into these however you like…

REJOICE: Xbox fans could finally be able to hit the diamond

Xbox players have long be deprived of a great baseball games. Sure, there can be some enjoyment found in R.B.I. Baseball, and until 2013 there was MLB 2K.

Going back further to Xbox 360 days – simpler times – The Bigs 2 was a great time. However, nothing ever matched MLB The Show.

The same goes for Nintendo. Any gamer outside Sony’s world has been left looking in from the outside when it comes to baseball games.

Bright future

San Diego Studio have been creating officially licensed baseball games for over 20 years, and this year’s MLB The Show 20 is the 15th anniversary of the title.

The game, announced in late October, will feature Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez (El Mago) as the cover star and is set to release on March 17th 2020.

The press release went on to state that as part of the anniversary, unique promotions and new gameplay features will be coming to the newest edition.

Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Project Scarlett are set to release 2020’s holiday season, and thanks to today’s news we know MLB The Show will continue to be a part of our gaming experience for many more years, and across multiple platforms.

