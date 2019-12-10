header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

MLB The Show

10 Dec 2019

*BREAKING* MLB The Show: Sony's exclusive set to come to Xbox, Nintendo as soon as 2021

*BREAKING* MLB The Show: Sony's exclusive set to come to Xbox, Nintendo as soon as 2021

Long-deprived Xbox and Nintendo playing baseball fans could see their wishes come true in 2021.

Jump To
link decal

Long time coming

link decal

Bright future

Baseball gamers rejoice: MLB The Show is
going to keep coming for many more years, but that isn’t even the best part.

It’s coming to multiple platforms.

Yep, you read that right.

Late on Monday night, the MLB, MLBPA, Sony Interactive Entertainment and San Diego Studio announced they had agreed to extend their partnership to produce MLB The Show and that, for the first time in the game’s history, it will be coming to additional console platforms.

READ MORE: PlayStation 5: Price and release date have been leaked

The press release said this move will come as early as 2021 – hello next-gen consoles – and that full details will be released at a later date.

Long time coming

The announcement was even enough to get both Nintendo’s and Xbox’s twitters chiming in. No official announcement regarding the specific consoles has come, but you can read into these however you like…

REJOICE: Xbox fans could finally be able to hit the diamond

Xbox players have long be deprived of a great baseball games. Sure, there can be some enjoyment found in R.B.I. Baseball, and until 2013 there was MLB 2K.

READ MORE: Everything we know about Xbox Project Scarlett

Going back further to Xbox 360 days – simpler times – The Bigs 2 was a great time. However, nothing ever matched MLB The Show.

The same goes for Nintendo. Any gamer outside Sony’s world has been left looking in from the outside when it comes to baseball games.

Bright future

San Diego Studio have been creating officially licensed baseball games for over 20 years, and this year’s MLB The Show 20 is the 15th anniversary of the title.

READ MORE: PlayStation 5: New concept design is stunning and features wireless charging!

The game, announced in late October, will feature Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez (El Mago) as the cover star and is set to release on March 17th 2020.

The press release went on to state that as part of the anniversary, unique promotions and new gameplay features will be coming to the newest edition.

Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Project Scarlett are set to release 2020’s holiday season, and thanks to today’s news we know MLB The Show will continue to be a part of our gaming experience for many more years, and across multiple platforms.

READ MORE: MLB The Show 20: Everything you need to know

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy