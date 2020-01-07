MLB The Show 20: Player OVR predictions – Mike Trout, Christian Yelich, Gerrit Cole & more

The dark days of winter are here. The World Series is just a memory now, though a fond one to the fans in Washington DC.

But that doesn’t mean there is nothing to look forward to for baseball fans in the coming months.

With the massive free agent signing of Gerrit Cole wrapped up, the Yankees look like the favorites for the title in 2020.

Before that though, there is the little matter of MLB The Show 20.

Dropping on March 17, 2020, The 15th anniversary of The Show looks set to be a good one, with Cubs wizard Javier Baez on the cover.

The question a lot of fans have ahead of any big sports release is who will be the top-rated players.

Here’s who we think should be top of the rankings for MLB The Show 20.

Mike Trout, CF, Los Angeles Angels

2019 launch rating: 99 OVR

2020 prediction: 99 OVR

The Angels star picked up his third AL MVP award in 2019 after another stellar season in the outfield and at the plate.

Trout mashed a massive 45 homers along with a .291/.438/.645 slash line and 11 steals. He was a massive plus on the basepaths and led all hitters in WAR per Fangraphs.

After a 99 OVR last year there isn’t any chance the AL MVP drops in 2020. Expect him to be the best player in the game once again.

Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies

CRUSHING: Arenado was a beast at the plate in 2019

2019 launch rating: 99

2020 prediction: 98

The Rockies third baseman had another big season in 2019. His 41 homers were good for fifth in the National League, as was his .315 average. He also took home his seventh Golden Glove award.

As a true threat in the field and at the plate, Arenado should be among the absolute best hitters in MLB The Show 20, especially against left-handed pitching.

Christian Yelich, RF, Milwaukee Brewers

2019 launch rating: 90

2020 prediction: 97

MLB The Show 19’s ratings team hedged their bets a little with Christian Yelich last year. They can’t now.

While Yelich failed to defend his 2018 NL MVP crown he came damn close, hitting 44 homers with a National League-best .329 average, .429 on-base, and MLB-best .671 slugging. Yelich also stole 30 bases

Jacob deGrom, SP, New York Mets

LIGHTS OUT: deGrom is aiming for a third-straight Cy Young in 2020

2019 launch rating: 96

2020 prediction: 98

Jacob deGrom retained his NL Cy Young award in 2019 after another stellar campaign. His 2.43 ERA was second-best in all of baseball, while his 255 strikeouts and 0.97 WHIP were fourth & third in MLB respectively.

The Mets ace started The Show 19 with a 96 OVR behind Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer, but I expect him to be the #1 starting pitcher in the new game.

