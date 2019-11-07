MLB The Show 19: World Series Moments players - Strasburg, Springer & more

Yesterday, ahead of the release of the World Series Moments, we predicted which players we thought we would see. All four of the cards are players we projected would get one.

Now that they have been released, we can look at which players are available and what you’re going to have to do to get them.

Patrick

Corbin, Washington Nationals (92 OVR)

As predicted, Corbin’s three shutout

innings in relief of Scherzer in Game 7 were enough to earn Corbin a 2019

Postseason Moments card.

All you’ll need is one voucher to redeem this relief pitcher, whose 104 K/9 and 115 Clutch make him a nightmare for opposing hitters. You can definitely rely on him to right the ship or continue a hot start from your starter.

Adam

Eaton, Washington Nationals (94 OVR)

Eaton’s hitting came up huge for the

Nationals. We mentioned his two home runs and six RBIs, but his card adds his

.429 batting average in the Nationals four wins. He was integral to the team’s

World Series success and has been rewarded with a 94 OVR card.

You’ll need two vouchers to claim this RF and his 102 Plate Vision, 112 Clutch, 92 Contact vs Right and 99 Contact vs Left.

George

Springer, Houston Astros (97 OVR)

The sole Astro to get a card but it is

deserving. For those who felt he should have gotten a Finest card, this can be

the makeup, and it is more than good enough.

Springer’s card boasts 113 Power vs Right, 109 Plate Discipline and 110 Clutch. You’ll need three vouchers to unlock him but it’ll be more than worthwhile.

Steven

Strasburg, Washington Nationals (99 OVR)

This one was the most obvious. Strasburg’s

Game 6 performance would have been enough to earn this card, but winning both

of his starts locked up World Series MVP and this card.

All four vouchers you earn will get you this card, and the 110 Stamina, 98 H/9, 97 K/9, 96 BB/9 and an incredible 125 Clutch. Stras will power through innings and give opposing batters fits trying to get hits.

World

Series Moments

FALL CLASSIC: In the 8th Inning Program you'll find the World Series Moments

To get the vouchers to earn the above

players you’ll need to win seven challengers. Here is what you’ll have to do:

Game 1: Veteran difficulty. Tally two hits and hit one home run player locked with Juan Soto.

Game 2: Rookie difficulty. Hit one home run in one plate appearance player locked with Kurt Suzuki.

Game 3: Veteran difficulty. Hit one home run in one plate appearance player locked as Alex Bregman.

Game 4: All-Star difficulty. Player locked as Gerrit Cole, pitch seven innings, strike out nine batters and do not give up two or more runs.

Game 5: Rookie difficulty. Tally two XBH player locked as Anthony Rendon.

Game 6: Rookie difficulty. Hit one home run in one plate appearance player locked as Howie Kendrick.

Game 7: Veteran difficulty. Player locked as Daniel Hudson, win the game, striking out two batters without allowing a run.

