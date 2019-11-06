MLB The Show 19: World Series program predictions - Strasburg, Eaton, Zimmerman & more

With the World Series having wrapped up with the Washington Nationals rallying back to beat the Houston Astros is seven games, it is time for MLB The Show 19 to release its Diamond Dynasty World Series cards.

There were a number of players who truly stood out throughout the Fall Classic, so anybody’s guess is as good as another when it comes to predicting who will make the series. So, who deserves a World Series card?

READ MORE: MLB The Show 20: 5 improvements we want to see in the new game

Steven

Strasburg, Washington Nationals

The Nationals ace won World Series MVP, and rightfully so. In doing so he put himself in a very strong position to be the collection reward for vouchers.

Stras won both of his World Series starts,

including the crucial Game 6 victory in Houston to bring the series to Game 7.

In that game he went 8.1 innings and held the Astros to just two runs. The

outing included seven scoreless innings for Stras and was probably the moment

he clinched World Series MVP.

He does have a 2019 Postseason card already, but at 89 overall it is safe to say he deserves another, and the 99 rating that will come with it.

Adam

Eaton, Washington Nationals

Eaton may not have been the most celebrated National during the World Series, but his performance should not go unnoticed.

The outfielder batter very well and was a huge part of the franchise’s first World Series win. He batted .320, with two home runs and six RBIs. He also had five runs in the series. Considering his only card currently is 77 overall, he is more than deserving of a World Series card.

READ MORE: Washington Nationals Player Ratings, Roster, Lineups, & Farm System

Ryan

Zimmerman, Washington Nationals

Mr National himself. The first baseman

already has a 95 overall Signature Series card, but his role in this team, and

his homer in Game 1 of the series, are reason enough to give him another card.

While he may not have had a huge impact at

the plate during the series, he set the tone for the Nationals with his Game 1

homer. He was the first draft pick of the Nationals, he hit their first World

Series home run, and they eventually won the whole thing, I think that’ll get

him a World Series card.

Patrick

Corbin, Washington Nationals

Although Max Scherzer claimed most of the

pitching headlines for the fact he even played, and the Nationals’ bats claimed

the rest of the headlines, Corbin was put in the biggest performance for the

Nationals.

The reliever came into the game in the

sixth inning and pitched three, huge, shutout innings and gave up just two

hits. He was the perfect relief for Scherzer and set up Hudson to come in to

seal the victory and bring the World Series to Washington D.C.

Plus, it’ll be a nice upgrade to his 88 Monthly Awards card.

READ MORE: Houston Astros Player Ratings, Roster, Lineups, & Farm System

George

Springer, Houston Astros

In may have been in vain but Springer was

once again very good for the Astros in a World Series.

The outfielder hit .296 with two home runs and four RBIs. The first home run set a World Series record for the most consecutive World Series games with a home run (five). Considering he missed out on a Finest card to Yordan Alvarez, this card would make a lot of sense.

READ MORE: MLB The Show 20: Everything you need to know

Yuli

Gurriel, Houston Astros

Gurriel was one of the best Astros players with the bat during the World Series and needs some recognition for it.

He batted .310 with a homer and five RBIs,

the latter was second best on the team. He came up with hits several times when

the Astros needed them. He currently has an 83 overall card that could do with

an upgrade, and his performance was strong enough to justify one.

Zack

Grienke, Houston Astros

Grienke did absolutely everything he could

to win in Game 7. He was practically flawless for most of his outing, and when

he came out he didn’t get the support he needed to preserve his phenomenal

start.

Not only was his pitching immense, he

showed his fielding ability with several assists on the night. He may not have

been able to provide his team a World Series win, but his performance couldn’t

have been much better.

It will also be a very nice upgrade on his 85 overall card.

READ MORE: MLB The Show 20: Cover athlete & release date announced