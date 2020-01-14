Watch Dogs Legion Gameplay: Demo, Trailer, Characters, Location, Map, Weapons, Graphics & everything else you need to know

The Watch Dogs franchise started back in 2014, becoming one of the big titles on PS4 and Xbox One.

The first instalments gained a lot of attention from the gaming community because of its focus on hacking, rather than guns-blazing action.

Well now, the third instalment of Ubisoft’s open-world hacking game is coming, announced at E3 2019, but the release date has since been pushed back.

Gameplay

Ubisoft released a gameplay walkthrough at E3 2019, featuring 46 minutes of uncut gameplay footage.

Watch Dogs: Legion will let players explore London in a futuristic “post-Brexit" world, where London’s fortunes have been altered by politics and technology.

However you want to play and whoever you want to be, Watch Dogs: Legion lets you do that.

Every individual you meet in the open world has a full set of animations, voice-overs, character traits and visuals that are guided by gameplay systems.

BUILD YOUR TEAM: You can assign different classes to new recruits

There are also classes that you can file your agents into, heightening the tactical way you build a team.

There's the enforcer, infiltrator or hacker – each of which has a variety of perks to equip, meaning that you can really customise your play style.

A leaked product listing has also described Watch Dogs Legion's gameplay, suggesting that players will be able to utilise traditionally Non-Playable Characters to assist their hacking schemes.

