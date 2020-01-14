header decal
14 Jan 2020

Watch Dogs Legion Gameplay: Demo, Trailer, Characters, Location, Map, Weapons, Graphics & everything else you need to know

Each character has their own background and unique skillset, with a variety of perks to unlock.

Gameplay

The Watch Dogs franchise started back in 2014, becoming one of the big titles on PS4 and Xbox One.

The first instalments gained a lot of attention from the gaming community because of its focus on hacking, rather than guns-blazing action. 

Well now, the third instalment of Ubisoft’s open-world hacking game is coming, announced at E3 2019, but the release date has since been pushed back.

Continue reading for more information on Watch Dogs: Legion gameplay.

Gameplay

Ubisoft released a gameplay walkthrough at E3 2019, featuring 46 minutes of uncut gameplay footage. 

Watch Dogs: Legion will let players explore London in a futuristic “post-Brexit" world, where London’s fortunes have been altered by politics and technology.

However you want to play and whoever you want to be, Watch Dogs: Legion lets you do that.

Every individual you meet in the open world has a full set of animations, voice-overs, character traits and visuals that are guided by gameplay systems.

BUILD YOUR TEAM: You can assign different classes to new recruits

There are also classes that you can file your agents into, heightening the tactical way you build a team. 

There's the enforcer, infiltrator or hacker – each of which has a variety of perks to equip, meaning that you can really customise your play style. 

leaked product listing has also described Watch Dogs Legion's gameplay, suggesting that players will be able to utilise traditionally Non-Playable Characters to assist their hacking schemes.

