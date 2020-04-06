Saints Row The Third Remastered TRAILER: Release date, Xbox One, PC, PS4, Details, Improvements and more

Players will get the chance to cut loose in what’s set to be a complete overhaul of this iconic game.

With the hotly anticipated GTA 6 at the forefront of people’s minds, it’s somewhat difficult to think of any other open world game that holds a candle to the franchise.

Think again – as Saints Row: The Third Remastered will be incoming next month and the trailer has been reminding people why it’s up there with some of the best in the genre.

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about the upcoming Saints Row: The Third Remastered.

How good was Saints Row?

Before we dive into the trailer, let’s recap what the game is about and how it was received.

Originally released in 2011, the player leads the Third Street Saints gang in a turf war against rival gangs – however this isn’t a game showcasing gritty realism, or grounded characters.

Rather, as you’ll see in the trailer, it is absolutely nuts with a general zaniness that you wouldn’t see in any other game of its type.

DON’T MIND ME – Saints Row: The Third was very much aware of how out there it was

Very positive reviews and some award nominations to boot, make this a must play.

Trailer

The trailer follows suit with the tone of the franchise and provides a show & tell for every improvement the remaster has made. Check it out below:

LOUD NOISES: The trailer shows off some seriously impressive visuals

Graphics overhaul

The game will feature a substantial graphics upgrade. Apparently over ‘4,000 assets’ have been reworked, which means new textures, remodelled cars and guns.

We’ll also see much more pedestrians and traffic, which will add to a more realistic feeling city – albeit one to go absolutely crazy in.

Add this to some fantastically improved lighting and you’ve got one beautiful looking game coming up.

MEOW: The graphics are a sure lot better than the original

Improved VFX

Interestingly the overhaul doesn’t stop there – with VFX getting an upgrade too. Go back to the trailer and hear for yourself with the example of the tank blast (which is significantly richer in sound.)

NICE DOGGY: Saints Row is known for its unapologetic mayhem

DLC Included

The game will also include all the original DLC, which includes story add-ons, cosmetic releases and new missions.

Customisation is a big part of Saints Row, so players will be happy to access the full range weird and wonderful options the game provides.

With all the recent cancellations of events and games (anyone else feeling the Last Of Us 2 news much?) it’s great to hear that there’s a solid release date for Saints Row.

Scheduled for release in 22nd May 2020 on PS4, Xbox One and PC – next month could be the perfect time for gamers to cut loose and enjoy this crazily good game.

