The Last of Us 2: NEW screenshots released to make up for delayed game

With the latest delay, fans need a little something to keep them going and boy do these screens do the job!

Cancellations, rescheduling and delays are now common place and it was only a matter of time until we heard the inevitable news, that The Last of Us 2 would be delayed indefinitely.

A hard pill to swallow, as the game is looking to be one of the most impressive releases to date and a big contender for Game of the Year.

Brutal combat, beautifully rendered visuals, incredible acting (check out the behind the scenes here) and one unforgettable story all came together masterfully with the game.

So it’s safe to say that fans everywhere are understandably disappointed.

It’s debatable as to whether Sony’s release of new screenshots from The Last of Us 2 makes the pill easier to swallow, but if anything – it gives us some hope that the wait will be well worth it.

Let’s take a look at the latest from Last of Us 2.

New Screenshots

OLD MAN JOEL: Some fans speculated that he wouldn’t feature heavily in the game…

Joel had to go through some seriously stuff in The Last of Us and looks understandably battle hardened here.

Notice the insane level of detail with his sunken cheeks and wrinkles, subtly showing his age and the amount of time that has passed.

It’ll be interesting to see if his fighting style and movements have changed along with his looks.

INTENSE: With what looks like a new love arch, expect to experience some hauntingly emotional moments

As the trailer revealed, Ellie has a new love interest in the game and while we don’t know exactly what happens, from what we’ve seen it doesn’t work out in the worst way possible.

With characters that have grown and matured, capturing the increasingly complex facial emotions is a challenge for any developer.

With this screenshot, we can see just how well they’re able to meet this challenge.

NEW WORLD: Expansive settings and stunning visuals are on the horizon

Naughty Dog always seem to outdo themselves when it comes to variety in setting. Nothing is worse than going down endless, drab corridors only to be met with another corridor (only this time, with more enemies).

The screenshot looks amazing and showcases a different colour palette to what we saw in the first game.

Rumours have it that the game will be split into four acts or seasons. This screen could be from the Summer section – and boy does it capture it perfectly.

ATMOSPHERIC: Even a leisurely stroll in the wood makes us uneasy

Ellie riding a horse through the woods would be a fairly mundane experience – however this is the Last of Us 2, so players are likely to expect something just around the corner.

The lighting in this screen is really something…

MATURE: The plot in the Last of Us 2 is likely to be dark and harrowing

This time, we get a good look at a battle-hardened Ellie, complete with fresh cuts to her face and an intense stare at Joel.

We’ll have to wait to find out what they’re talking about upon release.

HISTORY: The duo have been through a lot together

The game looks like it takes place a few years after the first instalment, so players will likely get to see and experience how Ellie and Joel live when out of the action.

TOSS A COIN TO YOUR CLICKER: We see a more relaxed side to Joel

In the trailers, we’ve seen Ellie playing the guitar. We wonder who taught her…or even if she taught Joel?

Either way, this screen gives us another chance to see just how close the two are.

TENSE: From beautiful vistas to standoffs, expect to be on the edge of your seat throughout

Not only is the lighting in the screen incredible, but take a look at what’s going on.

Three men pointing guns on someone, as the forth is lowering his – with a menacing look on his face.

We don’t know who they’re pointing the guns at or why – but we can’t wait to find out.

That’s all we have for now, but be sure to keep checking in as we keep you updated with everything you need to know on The Last of Us 2.

