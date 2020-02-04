Saints Row IV Re-Elected: Pre-Order, Nintendo Switch, features, gameplay, story, release date, & more

Saints Row has been a gaming institution since 2006.

The irreverent series has been entertaining gamers for a while, with Saints Row IV sitting atop the ratings for the whole series.

Switch players have been gleefully seeing more and more brilliant console games ported over to the Nintendo device, and Saints Row IV is the latest.

Deep Silver today confirm that Saints Row IV: Re-Elected will be available for the Nintendo Switch!

Release date

SAVE THE WORLD: Use your presidential authority to blow up aliens!

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected will be hit the shelves on 27 March 2020, just a week after Animal Crossing: New Horizons lands. That makes March a huge month for Switch gamers.

Pre-order

Pre-orders are now open!

You can pre-order Saints Row IV: Re-Elected from any good games retailer.

GAME in the UK prices it at £34.99, and Amazon has it for $39.99 in the USA.

READ MORE: Games With Gold February 2020 – What can you get for free?

The Nintendo Switch version of the critically acclaimed Saints Row IV comes with a massive 25 pieces of DLC. Saints Row fans who pre-order the boxed edition from participating retailers will also get an awesome Saints Row Presidential Pin Badge Set.

Story

BWAH BWAH: Fight enemies with the power of Dubstep

You are the President of the United States of America, and you must save all of us on Earth. The Boss of the Saints has been elected to the Presidency of the United States, but the Saints are just getting started.

After a catastrophic alien invasion of Earth, led by the evil Overlord Zinyak, the Saints have been transported to a bizarro-Steelport simulation.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the PlayStation 5

With homies new and old at their side, and an arsenal of superpowers and strange weapons, they must fight to free humanity from alien granddaddy Zinyak’s mental grasp.

The Saints have gone from the crackhouse to the Penthouse, to The White House – but now it’s up to you to free the world from Zinyak and his alien empire, saving the world in the wildest open world game ever, playable for the first time on Nintendo Switch.

Key features

The American Dream – Play as the President of the United States in a wild story that spans countries, time, and space. It’s up to you to free the world, now for the first time on Nintendo Switch.

Super Hero-in-Chief – Leap over buildings. Kill people with your mind. Run through tanks. Those are just some of the powers on offer that you can wield in your quest.

Alien Toys of Destruction – Wield an impressive array of alien vehicles and weapons. The Inflato-Ray, the Polarizer, the Disintegrator, and many more are all are yours to utilize.

READ MORE: Nintendo E3 2020 predictions: Breath of the Wild 2, Metroid Prime 4 & more

Custom Weapons, Custom Mayhem – You’ve customized your character. You’ve customized your clothes. Now you also have a powerful weapon customization system.

Dynamic Duo – Seamless drop-in, drop-out co-op, a Saints Row standard, improved. The only thing better than one malicious super-powered President is two!

Fully Re-Elected – Saints Row IV Re-Elected contains an impressive 25 DLC Packs, including the Dubstep Gun (Remix) Pack, the Presidential Pack, the Commander-In-Chief Pack, and two celebrated episodic story expansions: Enter The Dominatrix and How The Saints Save Christmas.