Omega Strikers 2.3 Update - Full patch notes

It might not seem like it, but Omega Strikers is a highly competitive title with a ton of depth, which is why the recent 2.3 patch is a big one for the community. Why? Because it brings a new character, Finii.

The developers at Odyssey Interactive didn't forget about previous Strikers, also making some much-needed balance changes to spice up the experience for long-time players.

The Omega Strikers 2.3 patch is a hefty one, so let's get straight to it and see everything it brings to the game.

Omega Strikers 2.3 patch notes

Credit: Odyssey Interactive A new Striker joins the fray

First, let's talk about system changes.

System changes

Maps and modes

High Tea Hijinx

A brand-new mode. It features four new maps, Strikers will battle it out in insane new environments in a first-to-3 frantic showdown.

The four maps are:

Flipped

Corner Pocket

Back to Back

About Face

All Strikers on the map will have their own Hijinx buff which will grant the following:

125 Move Speed

75 Power

30 Ability Haste

35% Size

Note: the maps are larger so the size isn't particularly apparent but missiles and movement abilities cover relatively less distance

Increased in-game experience gain.

UI / Systems

Updated Strike Shot indicator for mobile and console

Emote Muting!

Updated Voiceover logic

Strikers will now more frequently play their VO to allies and enemies when using their Specials

Octavia and Rune in particular will ALWAYS play their VO to help assist for counterplay purposes

Ranked

Decay

Added a rank decay system for challenger and above.

You can bank up some days depending on your rank.

You'll decay LP per day if you don't have any days banked.

You'll lose previously banked days when you promote.

High MMR central server (NA)

Challenger and above

Skins/Content

Delicious new Juno flavors!

Taro

Pumpkin

Milk Tea

Matcha

Also:

Gamer Juliette

Dubu Barista emote

New Titles!

Tea Time Tussle - Boba

Tea Time Tussle - Jelly

Tea Time Tussle - Caffeinated

Event - Ignited

Strikers

[NEW] Finii

Double Take [SECONDARY] - [IMPACT] [DEBUFF]

Deploy a poof of smoke at a target location, dealing a LIGHT hit to enemies and causing them to take 30% more damage from all sources for 4s.

PvP Knockback and Damage: 140 (+70% Power)

Core Knockback: 1260 (+140% Power)

Misdirection [PRIMARY] - [PROJECTILE]

Launch a decelerating projectile that hits the first enemy struck. After reaching its apex, it rapidly reverses course and hits harder.

Empowered PvP Knockback and Damage: 250 (+125% Power)

Empowered Core Knockback: 1405 (+212.5% Power)

Light hit reduction: 50%

Big Finish [SPECIAL] - [IMPACT] [CREATION]

Conjure a gravity well at a target location, slowing and pulling enemies towards its centre point. After 2.25s or upon recast, the well explodes, hitting enemies away.

PvP Knockback and Damage: 180 (+90% Power)

Core Knockback: 1500 (+425% Power)

Atlas

Astral Projection [PRIMARY]

PvP Knockback and Damage :: 160 (+80% Power) → 170 (+E damage up : 160->170 (+85% Power)

Core Knockback: 1300 (+160% Power) → 1320 (+170% Power)

Drek'ar

Molten Bolt [SPECIAL]

PvP total DoT damage: 200 (+100% Power) → 180 (+90% Power)

Luna

B.O.O.S.T. [SECONDARY]

Cooldown: 14s → 12s

PvP Knockback and Damage: 210 (+105% Power) → 220 (+110% Power)

Core Knockback: 1385 (+202.5% Power) → 1390 (+205% Power)

Rasmus

Whiplash [SECONDARY]

Cooldown: 14s → 16s

Pendulum Swing [PRIMARY]

Cooldown: 7.5s → 8s

X

Bull Rush [SECONDARY]

Cooldown: 15s → 14s

And that's it for the Omega Strikers 2.3 patch! It's a big one, but it's definitely got some exciting stuff.

