Omega Strikers 2.3 Update - Full patch notes

It might not seem like it, but Omega Strikers is a highly competitive title with a ton of depth, which is why the recent 2.3 patch is a big one for the community. Why? Because it brings a new character, Finii.
The developers at Odyssey Interactive didn't forget about previous Strikers, also making some much-needed balance changes to spice up the experience for long-time players.
The Omega Strikers 2.3 patch is a hefty one, so let's get straight to it and see everything it brings to the game.
Omega Strikers 2.3 patch notes
First, let's talk about system changes.
System changes
Maps and modes
High Tea Hijinx
A brand-new mode. It features four new maps, Strikers will battle it out in insane new environments in a first-to-3 frantic showdown.
The four maps are:
- Flipped
- Corner Pocket
- Back to Back
- About Face
All Strikers on the map will have their own Hijinx buff which will grant the following:
- 125 Move Speed
- 75 Power
- 30 Ability Haste
- 35% Size
Note: the maps are larger so the size isn't particularly apparent but missiles and movement abilities cover relatively less distance
- Increased in-game experience gain.
UI / Systems
- Updated Strike Shot indicator for mobile and console
- Emote Muting!
- Updated Voiceover logic
- Strikers will now more frequently play their VO to allies and enemies when using their Specials
- Octavia and Rune in particular will ALWAYS play their VO to help assist for counterplay purposes
Ranked
Decay
- Added a rank decay system for challenger and above.
- You can bank up some days depending on your rank.
- You'll decay LP per day if you don't have any days banked.
- You'll lose previously banked days when you promote.
High MMR central server (NA)
- Challenger and above
Skins/Content
Delicious new Juno flavors!
- Taro
- Pumpkin
- Milk Tea
- Matcha
Also:
- Gamer Juliette
- Dubu Barista emote
New Titles!
- Tea Time Tussle - Boba
- Tea Time Tussle - Jelly
- Tea Time Tussle - Caffeinated
- Event - Ignited
Strikers
[NEW] Finii
Double Take [SECONDARY] - [IMPACT] [DEBUFF]
- Deploy a poof of smoke at a target location, dealing a LIGHT hit to enemies and causing them to take 30% more damage from all sources for 4s.
- PvP Knockback and Damage: 140 (+70% Power)
- Core Knockback: 1260 (+140% Power)
Misdirection [PRIMARY] - [PROJECTILE]
- Launch a decelerating projectile that hits the first enemy struck. After reaching its apex, it rapidly reverses course and hits harder.
- Empowered PvP Knockback and Damage: 250 (+125% Power)
- Empowered Core Knockback: 1405 (+212.5% Power)
- Light hit reduction: 50%
Big Finish [SPECIAL] - [IMPACT] [CREATION]
- Conjure a gravity well at a target location, slowing and pulling enemies towards its centre point. After 2.25s or upon recast, the well explodes, hitting enemies away.
- PvP Knockback and Damage: 180 (+90% Power)
- Core Knockback: 1500 (+425% Power)
Atlas
Astral Projection [PRIMARY]
- PvP Knockback and Damage :: 160 (+80% Power) → 170 (+E damage up : 160->170 (+85% Power)
- Core Knockback: 1300 (+160% Power) → 1320 (+170% Power)
Drek'ar
Molten Bolt [SPECIAL]
- PvP total DoT damage: 200 (+100% Power) → 180 (+90% Power)
Luna
B.O.O.S.T. [SECONDARY]
- Cooldown: 14s → 12s
- PvP Knockback and Damage: 210 (+105% Power) → 220 (+110% Power)
- Core Knockback: 1385 (+202.5% Power) → 1390 (+205% Power)
Rasmus
Whiplash [SECONDARY]
- Cooldown: 14s → 16s
Pendulum Swing [PRIMARY]
- Cooldown: 7.5s → 8s
X
Bull Rush [SECONDARY]
- Cooldown: 15s → 14s
And that's it for the Omega Strikers 2.3 patch! It's a big one, but it's definitely got some exciting stuff.
