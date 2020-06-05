Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Development Update: 4 June – Alpha 4, invites, Partnership Series, Development Roadmap & more
It’s getting closer and closer to release, and even more invites have been sent. Check your inboxes!
Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting closer and closer to release after coronavirus delays.
In this week’s development update, we learned more about the upcoming Partnership Series, Development Roadmap, and more.
Let’s take a look at what’s to come for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.
Alpha 4 release date announced
Perhaps the biggest piece of news in this week’s development update is an official release date for Alpha 4.
Alpha 4 begins Thursday, 11 June, and its build notes will also release the same day.
Alpha invitations
While there are many players still waiting for their inbox to light up, another wave of Microsoft Flight Simulator 20 alpha invites have gone out.
That means a lucky few will get in just in time for Alpha 4.
Partnership Series, Development Roadmap
In this update we learned Microsoft is aiming for the next phase of the Partnership Series by Thursday, 11 June.
We also learned the latest Development Roadmap, 0601, has officially arrived.
