Marvel's Avengers: Pre-Order Trailer - Plot Leak, New trailer, Beta, Pre-Order, Delayed Release & all the latest news

There have been rumours of a Marvel’s Avengers game gound around since as early as 2017, so Square Enix and Marvel have been teasing us for a few years now.

The hype around the Marvel-inspired game is at an all-time high, and now there’s a brand new trailer featuring some pretty incredible footage.

We're now finally edging closer to the delayed release date, and now even a beta release has been announced.

While this one is slightly shorter than the initial trailer, it has been jam-packed full of action to showcase what we can expect to see.

New trailer

The new trailer focuses on Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel.

The Jersey City teenager (known for her adoration of Captain America) has gone from breakout comic character to fan favourite.

However, she’s not just there to be part of the bandwagon – Ms. Marvel is very much the centrepiece of one of the most anticipated games of the year.

“She’s our games’ protagonist,” revealed MacLeod Andrews, so you’ll get to experience the Avengers story through her unique perspective.

The new trailer also showcases some new abilities for heroes like Thor, Hulk, and Black Widow.

Beta

While we don’t get too much out of the trailer, it is at least something new for the fans to discuss and speculate over.

This game has received quite mixed reviews from those who have tried demos at conventions, like last year's New York Comic Con.

We are hoping that the game doesn't fail to disappoint, but Marvel games have a track record of being quite hit-or-miss.

While Spider-Man on the PS4 was a definitive success, other recent releases like Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 didn’t go down so well.

The Beta release will be a PS4 exclusive (at least initially), and it will be available on Xbox at some point after this.