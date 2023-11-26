3 Changes to Jungle Gameplay in LoL Season 14

Riot Games will launch Season 14 of League of Legends in January 2024. This brand-new Season will bring plenty of changes to the game, in terms of ranked splits, terrain adjustments, and item overhauls. Therefore, many players are wondering how LoL Season 14 will change the ever-evolving Jungle gameplay.

It is already known that in the upcoming major update, the Riot devs have made changes to ganking to make Junglers less overpowered. But of course, this does not mean they will be nerfed. To understand all this, you need to take a look at all the changes affecting the Jungle.

LoL Season 14 map changes

Let's start with the most anticipated part of LoL Season 14, namely the new map. Of course, it's still the familiar terrain, but with a few small and important changes. You can notice them both on the lines in the Jungle:

Top - The new Top line is now more balanced, and its blue and red sides are more similar. In addition, there is now an inconspicuous bush at the entrance to the river.

Mid - On this lane, the developers moved the brush back a little to give more freedom to immobile champions. Some gank paths have also been pushed back a bit.

Bot - Overall line changes are similar to Top. However, the red side now has the same tri-brush area as the blue side.

Jungle - The most important change to the terrain is the new wall in the Jungle. It is located directly opposite the Drake and Baron pits, which will allow Junglers to feel safer on their part of the map.

New Voidborn creatures

Another important change to Jungle gameplay in LoL Season 14 is Voidgrubs and Voidmites. Voidgrubs are new creatures that spawn at five minutes in the Baron pit. In total, three of them spawn, and each summons many Voidmites to attack players. However, more than six of them cannot spawn per game.

By destroying these Voidgrubs, you will earn the Hunger of the Void buff for the entire team. This buff increases your damage against structures. If you can kill five or six Voidgrubs, then one or two Voidmites will spawn and help you attack structures.

Baron and Drake rework

Baron Nashor in LoL Season 14 has three different forms. Of course, he still spawns at 20 minutes and grants players the usual buff. But the pit and attacks differ significantly depending on the version of Baron you're facing:

Hunting Baron - This game has the classic pit that you are used to. As an attack, he uses lightning strikes.

All-Seeing Baron - This Baron spawns in a pit that looks like a tunnel. (the front is closed while the sides are open). It will create a Void Rift, dealing damage to all targets in the area.

Territorial Baron - The latest version of the Baron, creates a wall in front of the pit entrance and pulls nearby players.

As for the Drakes, they received fewer changes in LoL Season 14. Near their spawn location, the developers moved several walls and brushes. However, all of these changes do more to add variety to Junglers' gameplay than to make it more challenging.

That's all you need to know about the changes to Jungle gameplay in the upcoming LoL Season 14. There is still quite a lot of time before the release of the new season, so the developers may add new changes in the final update.

