The Void's influence is expanding across the Rift, and League of Legends Season 14 is set to unleash a wave of transformations in the jungle, including the introduction of a brand-new monster camp: Voidgrubs and Voidmites.

This preseason marks the most significant jungle revamp to date: From Baron's three new forms and the ability to ride Shelly into battle to the emergence of new Voidborn beaties, the jungle is teeming with life like never before. The ever-evolving League of Legends has much in store for its fans, and the upcoming season is poised to introduce a wealth of new items, champions, gameplay mechanics, and sweeping map changes.

Without further delay, let’s take a closer look at the small but deadly Voidgrubs and Voidmites that are joining the roster of jungle monster camps in Season 14.

LoL Season 14 Voidgrubs and Voidmites explained

The Baron pit has new residents in Season 14: Voidgrubs and Voidmites. These Voidborn creatures will replace the first Rift Herald of each game before despawning at 14 minutes to make room for the beloved Shelly (Rift Herald).

Three Voidgrubs will spawn at 5 minutes, each with its own respawn timer of 4 minutes. A maximum of six Voidgrubs can spawn in a single game.

When you attack a Voidgrub, it will spawn a swarm of Voidmites to join the fight. However, the tony Voidmites are all bark and no bite. The main threat lies in the Voidgrub's large health pool and the fact that all surviving Voidgrubs gain a shield upon the death of one.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

If you manage to take down some Voidgrubs, your entire team will gain the permanent buff, Hunger of the Void. This buff grants bonus damage over time to structures, making it a valuable asset in sieging enemy turrets and inhibitors.

Notably, once you kill a Voidgrub, it will be announced to the enemy team. So, it's advisable to weaken all three before slaying them simultaneously to avoid being collapsed on!

The power of the Hunger of the Void buff increases with each Voidgrub you slay. When you kill the first three Voidgrubs, three more spawn a few minutes later. If you manage to kill 5 or 6 Voidgrubs, you'll also periodically summon 1 or 2 Voidmites, respectively, to help you destroy turrets.

These summoned Voidmites also inherit the damage over time buff to structures! Don't underestimate them, as they can pack a significant punch.

It's important to note that these grubs are an incremental camp, not an all-or-nothing proposition. Even slaying one gives your team a small advantage and prevents the enemy from collecting all six.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

