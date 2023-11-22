Among the exciting new changes coming to League of Legends in Season 14, perhaps the “biggest” change involves the iconic Baron Nashor, Voidborn tyrant of the Rift. Riot devs have revealed that Baron will have three distinct forms, each variation equipped with an array of formidable abilities and a redesigned pit.

League of Legends is charging into Preseason 2024, armed with an arsenal of massive changes, including new items, several item reworks, exciting map changes, and even a new champion!

Preseason 2024 is poised to be the most extensive preseason update to date, with Riot developers experimenting with major gameplay changes aimed at breathing new life into the game. Baron, too, will be born anew, emerging with three new forms and exciting new mechanics.

LoL Season 14 Baron Nashor rework explained

To begin with, players will immediately notice a distinct change in Baron’s appearance. This major visual overhaul aligns with the overarching theme of the Void's encroachment upon the Rift, giving Baron a more menacing and imposing presence.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games All-Seeing Baron

Most notably, Baron will randomly take one of three forms when he emerges, each form provides the same classic buff, but alters how he fights and determines the shape of his pit:

Hunting Baron Attacks: blasts all nearby enemies with lightning from above Baron pit: no changes

Territorial Baron Attacks: pulls champions near him with his handy new hands Baron pit: creates a wall in front of the pit

All-Seeing Baron Attacks: opens a Void Rift that creates a "damage over time" zone within the new tunnel pit. Baron pit: closes off the front and opens up both sides, creating a tunnel



click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games Territorial Baron

How will this new Baron affect the rest of the map in LoL Season 14?

With Baron Nashor's entrance into the Rift at 20 minutes, the Void's influence spreads across the map.

The next time the Blue Sentinel and Red Brambleback respawn, they will rise again as Voidborn Sentinel and Voidborn Brambleback, respectively. This transformation also comes with increased durability, making them harder to take down.

However, the extra effort is well worth it! Now, once slain, Blue and Red will grant their buffs to the entire team of the player that takes them down (excluding any allies that were dead).

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games Voidborn Sentinel, spawns after Baron Nashor emerges on the Rift

On top of that, Rift Scuttler will transform into Voidborn Scuttlecrab, becoming tankier and tougher to kill. On death, she sends out a massive Scryer's Bloom burst, revealing all enemy champions and wards in a large area.

That was everything you need to know about the upcoming Baron rework in League of Legends Season 14!

