Darksiders Genesis Gameplay: Trailer, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia, PS5, Series X & more

Darksiders Genesis is going to be the fourth addition to the Darksiders franchise.

With the game already out on both PC and Google Stadia, we only have one more day to wait before the game arrives on PS4, Xbox One and the Switch.

Here we cover everything we know about the gameplay in Genesis, so keep reading below!

Gameplay

The developers have shed the series’ open-world action roots in favour of a more fast-paced 3D action-platformer, comparable to the likes of Diablo and Torchlight.

PURGATORY: Journey through an apocalyptic landscape, completing challenges and solving puzzles as you go

Genesis can quite easily be compared to other action games, but this instalment does enough to set itself apart.

Darksiders’ original hero, War, teams up with the previously unplayable fourth horseman, Strife, on a quest to maintain the balance for the charred council.

In single-player, the player alternates between control of War and Strife on their journey, while co-op mode allows two players control over either of the horsemen.

War is a close-quarters beast who receives and deals high damage with the use of his ‘Chaos Eater’.

War is also equipped with a Crossblade called the ‘Vorpal Blade’, which allows him to perform ranged attacks.

The game currency is souls which can be earned by killing enemies, and the campaign is expected to take around 15 hours to complete.

Reviews & Reaction

Darksiders has always had multiple sources of inspiration and influence that it has borrowed from.

The first game borrowed heavily from Nintendo’s Zelda series, while the second featured a wall-running mechanic that shared a likeness to the 2008 reboot of the Prince of Persia.

AUTHENTIC: Genesis allegedly feels like a more authentic Darksiders experience than any of the previous entries

Genesis, however, seems to draw influence from the Darksiders series.

What this means is that Genesis immediately and consistently feels like Darksiders; there are returning characters, weapons and abilities from the core games that have been thoughtfully integrated.

The addition of Strife as a playable character is the cherry on the cake, as long-term fans of the series have flocked towards the fourth horseman that they never got to play with.

The fun (but slightly repetitive) hack-and-slash game is unique and enjoyable to play through, despite the idea behind it being rather similar to that of previous editions.

It was given a 3.5/5 rating from Gamesradar and a 9/10 on Steam.

Consoles

Having already launched on PC and Stadia back on 5 December, the THQ title comes to PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on 14 February.

As for Next Gen, it remains to be seen if any sort of remaster will occur for PS5 on Xbox Series X.

But with both next-gen consoles capable of backwards compatibility, you will still be able to play Darksiders Genesis on the new consoles when they arrive.