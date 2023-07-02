AEW Fight Forever has an impressive list of different pro wrestlers as the starting roster, with more being unlockable. We will tell you how to unlock Cody Rhodes in AEW Fight Forever.

In order to unlock Cody Rhodes in AEW Fight Forever, you will need to earn enough in-game currency. So, we will also give you a couple of tips on how to get some Credits in this game.

How to unlock Cody Rhodes in AEW Fight Forever

Credit: YouTube RhystleMania

The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes is unavailable at the beginning of your journey and you will have to unlock him. Fortunately, it’s not that hard and you just need to buy him from the shop. He is one of the first wrestlers you can purchase and here’s how you can do it:

Open the Shop menu.

Open the More Items tab.

Scroll to Cody Rhodes.

Pay with 10,000 Credits and the wrestler is yours.

However, you won’t have 10,000 Credits at the beginning of your playthrough. So, you will need to earn that sweet currency, here are a few tips to ease the grind.

How to earn credits in AEW Fight Forever

There are a few ways to earn credits and you can use any of them to quickly unlock Cody Rhodes in AEW Fight Forever. We recommend that you complete various daily and weekly challenges that will reward you with a decent amount of credits. This should be more than enough to earn 10,000 and purchase Cody Rhodes.

But if you want to speed up this process, you can try to participate in different mini-games. You can get some Credits for participating in such matches for the first time.

Overall, Cody Rhodes is not hard to unlock and you can earn 10,000 Credits fairly quickly. Good luck with all these challenges and mini-games!

