AEW Fight Forever: How to perform Signature and Finishing Moves

AEW Fight Forever has finally arrived, which means you can jump in now and get acquainted with a roster of incredible wrestlers.

As with any new release, there are plenty of questions when it comes to controls, with players looking to get to grips with the new system.

That's where we come in, as we look to help you perfect every aspect of your AEW experience.

With that in mind, check below to find out how you can perform signature and finishing moves in AEW Fight Forever.

AEW Fight Forever Signatures and Finishers

A signature or finishing move is the perfect accent at the end of any good wrestling match, and you won't be surprised to hear that these super moves are vitally important in AEW Fight Forever.

BIG FINISH - Finisher are accompanied by some slow motion action

With such a diverse roster on display, there is a host of signature and finishing moves for you to try out, with each one accompanied by some impressive visuals.

Any wrestling fan knows that performing a signature or finishing move is a surefire to put your opponent out for the count, and perfecting this key control is vital when looking to cement yourself as a true champion.

Bear in mind, there are some finishers and signatures in the game that require top rope or Irish whip action beforehand, and you can read our full controls guide for more help on this.

How to Perform

Signature and finishing moves are an effective way to end a match, with each star on the roster possessing their own unique special move.

OUT FOR THE COUNT - Perfect this skill to keep your opponent down for the count

In order to perform these moves, you'll need to do the following.

Signature Moves - Up or Down on the D-pad (PS5 and Xbox)

- Up or Down on the D-pad (PS5 and Xbox) Finishing Moves (After Taunting) - Right Stick up or down (PS5 and Xbox)

Finishing moves hit even harder after taunting your opponent. In order to taunt your opponent, simply move the D-pad in any direction (Both PS5 and Xbox)

After that, simply press L1 on PS5 or LB on Xbox to attempt to secure the pinfall over your opponent.

AEW Fight Forever Controls Guide

AEW Fight Forever's gameplay is a true throwback to classic wrestling games and, for those who experienced those classic titles, picking up the controls for this new release shouldn't be too hard.

PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT - The training centre is a great place to perfect your skills

Having said that, there are still plenty of confusing points that need addressing.

If you're a little confused as to how the controls work in AEW Fight Forever, we'd recommend heading into the training mode available in the main menu.

This training section will allow you to hone your skills and learn some of the new controls against an AI opponent that won't fight back.

For an even better experience, set this controls guide next to you whilst training in order to experience the ultimate way to boost your skills.

