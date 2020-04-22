[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Minecraft

Minecraft Dungeons Xbox Price: UK, US, Hero Editon, pre-order details & more

The next instlament in the franchise is almost here, but how much will the game set you back?

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Apr 22, 2020
minecraft dungeons xbox one price preorder us uk

Minecraft is back! But not how you know it…

After a year without a fresh Minecraft release, Dungeons is on its way, meaning it will likely be the first Minecraft game to feature on next-gen consoles!

Nevertheless, those of you wanting to buy the game on Xbox One, read on, as we have you covered with all the details you need.

Xbox Price & Pre-order

Minecraft Dungeons is currently listed at £16.74 / $19.99 on the Xbox Store.

However, for those of you in the UK, the best price we’ve found is on Amazon where you can purchase Minecraft Dungeons for £14.99.

Unfortunately, Minecraft Dungeons is not listed on the American Amazon site yet.

You can pre-order the game for Xbox One through any of the links above.

Hero Edition

Xbox gamers will also have access to a special version of Minecraft Dungeons – The Hero Edition.

Priced at £24.99 / $29.99 you get a couple of extras, including:

  • Hero Cape
  • Two player skins
  • Chicken pet
  • Two DLC packs (coming soon)

Minecraft Dungeons release date

Minecraft Dungeons is set to release on Xbox One on 26 May 2020 – it will also be available on PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Of course, with the current climate of coronavirus delays are possible. We’ve already seen Fortnite have to push back Chapter 2 Season 3, and The Last of Us II be indefinitely postponed.

Fingers crossed Minecraft Dungeons comes out on time!

