Minecraft Dungeons Xbox Price: UK, US, Hero Editon, pre-order details & more

The next instlament in the franchise is almost here, but how much will the game set you back?

Minecraft is back! But not how you know it…

After a year without a fresh Minecraft release, Dungeons is on its way, meaning it will likely be the first Minecraft game to feature on next-gen consoles!

Nevertheless, those of you wanting to buy the game on Xbox One, read on, as we have you covered with all the details you need.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Minecraft videos that will make your day!

Xbox Price & Pre-order

Minecraft Dungeons is currently listed at £16.74 / $19.99 on the Xbox Store.

However, for those of you in the UK, the best price we’ve found is on Amazon where you can purchase Minecraft Dungeons for £14.99.

READ MORE: Is there Crossplay on Minecraft Dungeons?

Unfortunately, Minecraft Dungeons is not listed on the American Amazon site yet.

You can pre-order the game for Xbox One through any of the links above.

Hero Edition

Xbox gamers will also have access to a special version of Minecraft Dungeons – The Hero Edition.

SURROUNDED: The action looks amazing in Minecraft Dungeons

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Minecraft Dungeons

Priced at £24.99 / $29.99 you get a couple of extras, including:

Hero Cape

Two player skins

Chicken pet

Two DLC packs (coming soon)

Minecraft Dungeons is set to release on Xbox One on 26 May 2020 – it will also be available on PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch.

ARMOUR UP: And go adventuring with friends!

Of course, with the current climate of coronavirus delays are possible. We’ve already seen Fortnite have to push back Chapter 2 Season 3, and The Last of Us II be indefinitely postponed.

Fingers crossed Minecraft Dungeons comes out on time!

To read more about Minecraft Dungeons, including beta sign-up, crossplay and more, head here.