Minecraft Dungeons Xbox One: Release Date, Price, Beta, Pre-order & more

It’s one month to go until Mojang’s next instalment in the beloved series. Here’s how to get hold of it.

Minecraft Dungeons is just over a month away!

Here’s what you need to know about the game on Xbox One!

Minecraft Dungeons is set for release on Tuesday, 26 May 2020.

It will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

Price

There are various prices available for Dungeons.

It is believed the price will be the same across all platforms – but that could be £14.99 or £16.74 ($19.99) depending on where you buy from.

Pre-order

You can pre-order Dungeons on Xbox One here, and you can even move for the Hero Edition for £24.99 ($29.99).

You can purchase and download Minecraft Dungeons on release day, however.

Beta

Just like the pre-order, the Beta is only available to Xbox One and Windows PC players.

