MUT Champs Rewards Still SUSPENDED For This Weekend

Madden 24 is having a bit of a rough time at the moment. From a lack of content within Ultimate Team to weird body models in Superstar and some iffy passing in all game modes it hasn't been a smooth launch.

Perhaps the biggest issue for players at the top of the game though is the state of MUT Champs.

Top rewards still suspended

Earlier this week EA suspended the 1 million coin prize for going 25-0 in MUT Champs. This was likely due to a higher-than-expected number of players picking up that perfect record. Thanks to a desync glitch that has been in the game for a while now, it is almost certain that some players hit a perfect weekend illegitimately, however EA is still struggling to determine if that happened.

As a result, this weekend's perfect 25-0 reward will also be suspended. As revealed on Good Morning Madden, the team is still investigating so if you do manage to have a perfect weekend, there will be no 1 million coins for you again.

This is massively disappointing for players. There is a lack of content in Ultimate Team outside of PvP and if the ultimate goal for that is now removed there seems little incentive to play.

Other changes to MUT Champs

One other change is coming to MUT Champs too, which is the game being played at All-Madden difficulty. It seems wild that the top PvP mode wouldn't already be at the highest difficulty of the game, but there you go!

This will kick in from this weekend, making MUT Champs even harder for players.

Headliners 2

The second part of the Headliners program is dropping this weekend. The new cards and challenges are rolling out at 1:30pm ET/6:30pm BST on 24 August.

Players will also be able to earn a quality 85 OVR for free this weekend. To find out more check out everything you need to know about the Headliners 2 release here.