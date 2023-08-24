Madden 24 - Headliners II Hitting MUT Today

The Madden 24 community hasn't been happy with the lack of content for Ultimate Team. Players have complained there is nothing to do in the game mode, and have begged for new content to arrive at the game.

Fortunately for the Madden community, the latest GMM announced the release of Headliners II. The Headliners program is one of the most popular in MUT. That's mostly because it provides great cards that players can use to upgrade their squads, and gives players plenty of challenges to complete.

So, let's find out everything about Headliners II.

Headliners program

The Headliners program is one the most popular among MUT players. It allows players to earn some great cards by completing many challenges. In a time when MUT lacks content, it's easy to see why so many players were looking forward to Headliners II.

Headliners I released plenty of great cards, with all of them possessing good attributes. The challenges it contained also provided some much-needed entertainment for players.

Users were waiting for more of the same with Headliners II. Great cards they could earn by completing plenty of different challenges, players that are among the best in the game, and some cards that could be upgradeable.

Luckily for Madden players, they got just that. Headliners II delivered great cards, with some possessing astonishing attributes. That's the case with Drake London 87 OVR card, which has 90 jumping, 86 catching, and 84 speed.

Headliners Forge player reward

The Headliners Forge challenges went live in game on Wednesday, and with 85 stars you can get an 85 OVR BND Jaylen Watson. The Chiefs CB comes with 85 speed, 87 acceleration, and 85 man coverage.

click to enlarge + 3

The rest of the challenges needed to get the card are set to go live on Saturday at 10:30am ET/3:30pm BST. This is a great reward for players to grab for free and he will be a viable corner for a while.

All Madden 24 Headliners II cards

Here are all the Headliners II players that will be hitting the game at 1:30pm ET / 6:30pm BST today.

Elites (80 OVR)

Jordan Fuller, SS, Rams

Rondale Moore, WR, Cardinals

Deommodore Lenoir, CB, 49ers

Rachaad White, HB, Buccaneers

Marcus Davenport, ROLB, Vikings

OJ Howard, TE, Raiders

Headliners Heroes (84 OVR)

Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Titans

Odafe Oweh, LOLB, Ravens

Martin Emerson Jr, CB, Browns

Greg Rousseau, LE, Bills

Christian Watson, WR, Packers

Jordan Love, QB, Packers

click to enlarge + 3

LTDs (87 OVR)

Mike Gesicki, TE, Patriots

Dre'Mont Jones, LE, Seahawks

click to enlarge + 3 Everyone would love to have this Drake London card in their team.

Champions (87 OVR)