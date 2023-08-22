Madden 24 Interview Questions and Answers for Superstar Mode

A new NFL season is on the way and Madden 24 is finally here! This year Superstar mode has returned, replacing Face of the Franchise for the foreseeable future.

While they are pretty similar modes, Superstar gives you the choice to make a QB, HB, WR, LB, or CB. You can take them into Showdown or head straight to The League. This is the path into the NFL which will require you to get drafted. And if you want to go high you will need to know the answers to the Combine Interview!

Getting your Superstar drafted

Superstar starts with creating your player and then diving into the Combine. You'll want to test well, with many similar drills like the 40-yard dash and 20-yard shuttle, but also some position-specific ones.

click to enlarge + 2 TAKING OFF - Aaron Rodgers is on the Jets this year

Once you are done with the Combine you will be asked if you want to participate in an interview. You can pass up the invite, but you shouldn't! Nailing the interview will help you get drafted early and improve your attributes too. However, a bad performance can also tank your draft stock and make your player worse. Luckily, you can see the questions beforehand!

The interview is made up of 10 questions, and they aren't the same every time so if you do multiple Superstars you are unlikely to get repeated questions. Luckily for you, we've made a LOT of Superstars already and scouted the questions.

click to enlarge + 2 FACE THE HEAT - Can you survive the pressure of the interview?

Here are all the answers for the Combine interview in Madden 24!