Madden 24 Interview Questions and Answers for Superstar Mode

A new NFL season is on the way and Madden 24 is finally here! This year Superstar mode has returned, replacing Face of the Franchise for the foreseeable future.
While they are pretty similar modes, Superstar gives you the choice to make a QB, HB, WR, LB, or CB. You can take them into Showdown or head straight to The League. This is the path into the NFL which will require you to get drafted. And if you want to go high you will need to know the answers to the Combine Interview!
Getting your Superstar drafted
Superstar starts with creating your player and then diving into the Combine. You'll want to test well, with many similar drills like the 40-yard dash and 20-yard shuttle, but also some position-specific ones.
Once you are done with the Combine you will be asked if you want to participate in an interview. You can pass up the invite, but you shouldn't! Nailing the interview will help you get drafted early and improve your attributes too. However, a bad performance can also tank your draft stock and make your player worse. Luckily, you can see the questions beforehand!
The interview is made up of 10 questions, and they aren't the same every time so if you do multiple Superstars you are unlikely to get repeated questions. Luckily for you, we've made a LOT of Superstars already and scouted the questions.
Here are all the answers for the Combine interview in Madden 24!
|Question
|Answer
|Who are the only teammates to appear on the Madden cover?
|Tom Brady & Rob Gronkowski
|In the Super Bowl era, which pair of division rivals are the only teams to complete an undefeated regular season?
|New England and Miami
|How many yards is the defense penalized for roughing the passer?
|15 Yards
|One touchdown + one successful two-point conversion + two field goals =
|14
|After meeting in the Super Bowl the previous season, which two players shared the cover of Madden 10?
|Larry Fitzgerald and Troy Polamalu
|John Madden is synonymous with what Thanksgiving dish?
|Turducken
|The New England Patriots play in what Boston suburb?
|Foxborough
|After winning the MVP award in 2005, which running back was on the cover of Madden 07?
|Shaun Alexander
|As a commentator, John Madden popularized the use of what NFL broadcast feature?
|Telestrator
|How many yards does an onside kick need to go for the kicking team to successfully recover?
|10 Yards
|Which team did John Madden coach to their first Super Bowl title?
|Oakland Raiders
|What state is NOT home to an NFL team?
|Oklahoma
|Who is the only NFL coach to appear in four consecutive conference championships with two different franchises?
|Andy Reid
|At least how many offensive players must be on the line of scrimmage?
|7
|What other professional sport did both Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson play during their NFL careers?
|Baseball
|Number of '72 Dolphins losses + Number of Tom Brady Super Bowl wins =
|7
|John Madden was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. In what Ohio city is the Hall of Fame located?
|Canton
|"The Frozen Tundra" is the nickname given to what team's home field?
|Green Bay Packers
|Which city did Peyton Manning famously use as an audible during his tenure with the Denver Broncos?
|Omaha
|Number of teams Peyton Manning played for + Number of teams Brett Favre played for =
|6
|What does RPO stand for?
|Run Pass Option
|Who holds the record for the all-time leading scorer in NFL history?
|Adam Vinatieri
|Despite their names, what state do the New York Jets and New York Giants play their home games in?
|New Jersey
|How many seconds is the NFL play clock?
|40 seconds
|Which of the following quarterbacks was NOT a former number one overall pick in the NFL Draft?
|Joe Montana
|What city did the Chargers franchise play in before moving to Los Angeles, California?
|San Diego
|Aaron Rodgers Jersey Number + Patrick Mahomes Jersey Number - Joe Burrow Jersey Number =
|14
|Which member of the Seattle Seahawks "Legion of Boom" defense was on the cover of Madden 15?
|Richard Sherman
|Which NFC team is known as "America's Team"?
|Dallas Cowboys
|Two touchdowns + two successful PAT's + one safety =
|16
|Who is the NFL's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns?
|Jerry Rice
|What is the name of the team John Madden put together each year based on who he thought played the game of football the way it should be played?
|All-Madden
|Which personnel alignment indicates there are two WR's, one RB, and two TE's on the field?
|12 Personnel
|Which Hall of Fame running back is the NFL's Man of the Year award named after?
|Walter Payton
|Which city has never hosted a Super Bowl?
|Chicago
|After winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2006, what player was on the cover of Madden 08?
|Vince Young
|Number of Points a Safety is Worth + Number of Teams that make the Playoffs each season =
|16
|How many defensive backs are on the field if a Defense is in Dime?
|6
|What team famously sang "The Super Bowl Shuffle" before winning their franchise's only Super Bowl to date?
|Chicago Bears
|Which of the following countries has an NFL game NOT been played in?
|Italy
|Four touchdowns + Three successful PATs + Two field goals =
|33
|What is the maximum number of coach's challenges a team can have in a single game?
|3
|Lamar Jackson was on the cover of Madden 21. Who is the only other Baltimore Raven to appear on the cover?
|Ray Lewis
|Following a touchback on a kickoff, what yard line does the ball come out to?
|25-yard line
|Chad Johnson Jersey Number + Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl Wins =
|85
|What city did the Colts franchise play in before moving to Indianapolis, Indiana?
|Baltimore
