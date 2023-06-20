Madden 24 has introduced many new features. However, plenty of others received a rework. Among those, we have the Creation Center.

The Creation Center has been in the Madden franchise for quite some time. It adds a lot of customization to the game, allowing fans to create players, playbooks, and edit unforms.

In this year's edition, the game mode underwent a minor rework, and it's also located in a different place. Previously, fans could access Creation Center from the main menu from the get-go. Unfortunately, that's no longer possible in Madden 24, and fans need to unlock the feature.

So, without further ado, let's find out how you can access the Creation Center in Madden 24.

How to access the Creation Center

The Creation Center gives plenty of customization options to players. Users can create players from scratch, edit unforms, create playbooks, and customize stadiums, among many other things.

Unfortunately, it's still not possible to create a team, but you can fully customize an existing one.

Because of that, the Creation Center can be very helpful. The ability to edit or create playbooks is especially useful. While being able to create custom players can make the game more entertaining.

So, being able to access this feature is something every player must know how to do.

click to enlarge In Madden 24 Creation Center you can create playbooks or edit existing ones.

Despite not being possible to access Creation Center from the main menu straight away, it's still possible to do so after unlocking the feature.

First, you need to go to the Settings.

Then, select the Game Options tab.

Proceed to press Y or Triangle to reset the game settings.

Set your Favorite Team and Favorite Playbooks.

After that, go back to the main menu and click on the option that says Creation Center.

In the Creation Center, you can give wings to your imagination, and customize multiple things.

