Madden 24 Gridiron Guardians: Release time, predictions, Champions & more

Madden Ultimate Team continues to bring new cards and programs to players, and the next one has been announced. Following two weeks of Ultimate Kickoff we are moving on to Gridiron Guardians.

This program should include some great cards, but also some fantastic card art and there are usually some alternate uniforms and interesting extras for players to add to their squad.

So when is Gridiron Guardians coming? And what should players expect from the program?

Gridiron Guardians start time

Now confirmed as the next Ultimate Team program, we have a pretty good idea of when Gridiron Guardians will arrive in Madden 24.

The program should get underway on Thursday, 21 September at 1:30pm ET/6:30pm BST. As always this is a target release time but it could be a bit later. Keep an eye on @MaddenNFLDirect as this is how EA will communicate any delays in the program.

Predictions

We won't get confirmation of who is in the program until Good Morning Madden on Thursday, 21 September. So who is likely to be included in Gridiron Guardians?

We should expect some of the bigger, stronger players in the NFL to get included in this program. The likes of TJ Watt, Fred Warner, and Trent Williams are all amazing players that are yet to get special cards in MUT, and so could be on the shortlist for Champions or LTDs when the program comes into the game.

There's also a good chance of a big WR/CB/QB card as these are the most popular in Ultimate Team. We could get the likes of Matthew Stafford, JayCee Horn, or Ja'Marr Chase as part of the Field Pass for players to earn as the program goes on.

Last year we got 91 OVR cards for Gridiron Guardians, but just like Ultimate Kickoff we should expect these to be lower a little bit. Perhaps a 89 OVR Champion is the highest we will get as EA seems to be slowing things down a little this year.

House Rules

With the lineup challenge for Ultimate Kickoff going away, we can expect a House Rules mode to return for Gridiron Guardians. It may include additional points for big plays and takeaways, making it more about heroics than smart football!

This is likely to be a two-week program, and if there is a House Rules option you can expect there to be Field Pass XP and perhaps even a card tied to racking up wins in the mode. It is likely to become the home of sweats right away, so NMS teams might want to wait a bit before diving into it!