Madden 24 Ultimate Kickoff Promo: New season almost here!

The new NFL season is almost here and that means it is time for the Madden 24 Ultimate Kickoff promo! This is usually the grand opener for MUT, but we've already seen a few good promos to start the year off.

Headliners gave players some solid cards and now the first wave of AKA and Campus Heroes players have provided some 88 OVRs to get teams moving. Ultimate Kickoff might take that even higher though!

Ultimate Kickoff release date

We haven't had any confirmation of the full Ultimate Kickoff promo just yet, but tradition dictates that it starts this week ahead of the season beginning on Thursday night.

The first stage of Ultimate Kickoff starts with the MCS streams this week. Players can tune in to EAMaddenNFL on Twitch at 6:30pm ET on 5 & 6 September to earn tokens to exchange for an 88 OVR Micah Parsons. It's a disappointment that the card is tied to viewing so late for European players (like us!) but that's the way it goes.

click to enlarge + 2

The rest of the Ultimate Kickoff promo should start at Thursday 7 September at 1:30pm ET/6:30pm BST. As we've said though, that is unconfirmed at the moment.

Champion predictions

So if it is Ultimate Kickoff who is going to be the headline player? With the season about to get underway don't be surprised if we see a big QB get a card. Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and Josh Allen could all be in line for a card as big as 90 OVR. And of course there is likely to be an amazing player from the past. Barry Sanders was on the Madden cover 10 years ago, so don't count him out for a spot in this promo.

click to enlarge + 2

Last year's Champions of Larry Fitzgerald and Troy Polamalu both bagged 90 OVR cards so we can expect that to be the range of this year's Ultimate Kickoff promo.

Heroes

There should be a good number of useable Heroes too, and spread across the positions. A Jason Kelce card along with the likes of Nick & Joey Bosa would go down a treat.

With Madden favourite Michael Vick expected to land as a Legend soon a speedster wide receiver like Jaylen Waddle or Tyreek Hill also wouldn't be surprised.

Field Pass

For our money, Madden 24 has gone over the top with Field Passes. There are already eight active Field Passes in MUT, and while some can be levelled up very passively, others require more of purpose and direction. Adding another one feels like overkill but that's the direction EA has gone.

Loading...

So who might be the Field Pass reward this time? We've already had Reggie White, Bryce Young, Jalen Ramsey, and Robert Griffin III. That suggests a QB is out, so perhaps a linebacker like Eric Kendricks or De'Vondre Campbell could be in for a card, or perhaps our first look at someone like Brian Urlacher or Mike Singletary.

Pre-Season TOTW?

We could also see a Pre-Season TOTW promo as well. TOTW is changing for Madden 24, with the releases planned for 1:30pm ET/6:30pm BST on Wednesdays. That means we could get one this week, perhaps featuring pre-season star Aidan O'Connell or Austin Watkins Jr.