Madden 21 Ratings: 5 players EA has done dirty

The ratings are out for every player, but these guys are too low and they will get updated soon.

Every year players wait to find out what their Madden ratings are. Well, the wait is over.

The ratings are out, and with it there is always plenty of debate.

Lets look at who have reason to be annoyed.

Most Underrated Players in Madden 21

It is important to understand the evolving nature of Madden ratings.

For the last couple of years, EA Sports have been trying to reduce the average rating. But with this sudden change, many players and fans are struggling to adjust.

Kyler Murray was one of the first big names to make his displeasure known.

There is always a queue of players who feel they have been underrated when it comes to Madden ratings. And this year is no different.

So who are the players that can genuinely be aggrieved?

Aaron Rodgers (QB, 89 OVR)

This is one of the more debatable selections in the list as an 89 rating still makes him the 6th best QB in the game. With the ratings looking to come down, maybe that’s the rationale that EA would give.

GUNSLINGER: Rodgers shouldn’t be on this list

But in that case, some of the ratings above him are too high. Mahomes is a great player, coming off a great season. But to suggest he is 10 points better than Rodgers is too much.

Rodgers has 2x MVP to his name and has been one of the top three QB’s for the last decade. And what really makes it stand out, he had a great 2019 campaign. Over 4,000 passing yards and he led the league with his minimal interception %.

Tre’Davious White (CB, 90 OVR)

Another player with a good rating, that should have a great rating.

At 90 OVR, White is the 5th best CB in the game. White matched Stephon Gilmore to lead the league in interceptions, but Gilmore is rated 9 points better and in the 99 Club.

Despite having five more interceptions and 11 more pass deflections than Jalen Ramsey, the Rams CB is rated 94 OVR.

Todd Gurley (HB, 86 OVR)

This is where it gets tasty.

Despite being a former offensive player of the year, Gurley had under 1,000 rushing yards last season and has moved teams. That can be the only explanation for dropping his rating from 97 only a year ago.

DROPPED LIKE A STONE: Gurley was a top player in all of Madden 20 for launch

The bruising runner still had 14 TD’s in 2019 and we fully expect the first update to have him pushing 90 OVR if he gets the start of the season that Falcons fans are hoping for.

Mark Andrews (TE, 86 OVR)

Another player with lower yardage that had an appetite for the end zone. Andrews was the 5th TE in yards with just 852 receiving yards, but he had 10 TDs which was league-leading for the position.

Rob Gronkowski hasn’t even played for a couple of years and has come in with a rating that is nines points higher.

Darius Leonard (OLB, 85 OVR)

Of all the players upset by their Madden 21 ratings, Leonard has the biggest case of them all.

Barely moving from last year’s rating of 84 OVR, the 24-year-old has stormed the league with performances that do it all. He led the league in tackles his rookie year, he gets sacks and he gets interceptions.

Put simply he is one of the most exciting young players in the NFL.

But it seems that EA has lent towards pass rushing OLBs with the new gameplay in mind. Khalil Mack and Von Miller both have 97 OVR ratings.

The drop off is steep and Leonard finds himself as the 7th best at the position. We would mark him as a top three player at the position and with a much higher rating.

When does Madden 21 land?

We now have a confirmed release date for Madden 21.

Circle 28 August in your calendar. Though you can play from 25 August with early access.

Lamar Jackson was the breakout star of last season and named MVP. He was the early frontrunner for the Madden 21 cover and EA did not disappoint.

The Madden 21 gameplay trailer is available here. There are three editions of Madden 21 available.

