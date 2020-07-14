UPDATED* Madden 21 99 OVR CONFIRMED: 99 Club members, release date, PS5, Xbox Series X, & more

EA can be very generous with their max rating. Who will make the cut in the next version of the game?

Madden 21 is just around the corner.

We have an official release date, some developer insights on new additions to the franchise, and some ideas of how it will perform heading to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Now the ratings for players are coming out, including the 99 Club!

Patrick Mahomes is 99 OVR

The first member of the 99 Club is confirmed!

Unsurprisingly, it’s Patrick Mahomes.

The Madden 20 cover star and Super Bowl LIV MVP gets the maximum rating.

Christian McCaffrey joins 99 Club

The Carolina Panthers running back gets 99 OVR for Madden 21!

The do-it-all back gained the maximum rating toward the end of Madden 20, so it’s not a surprise to see him start this year’s game with the top rating.

Leaks

Mahomes is among four players leaked to be in the 99 Club over the weekend.

Reportedly joining him will be Aaron Donald, who was 99 OVR last year too, Christian McCaffrey, and Stephon Gilmore.

In Madden 20, the following started the game in the club;