Madden 21 Ultimate Team: Top core elite players revealed – Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Donald & more

The best cards in MUT have been revealed – Who are the players you will be hunting for in packs?

Madden 21 is just a few days away, and the top core elite players in Ultimate Team have finally been revealed.

These are the going to be the best players in MUT when you load up the game on day 1.

Best players in Ultimate Team

These core elites will be the best players in Ultimate Team. All rated 88 OVR, they will be very tough to get hold of straight away and could take a lot of grinding to earn.

Let’s take a look at some of their stats…

Patrick Mahomes, QB

As you’d expect, Patrick Mahomes is among the top core elite players.

MILLION DOLLAR MAN: Mahomes’ new contract locks him into KC for years to come

His card has 73 speed, 88 throw power, 88 short accuracy, and 88 throw under pressure.

Good luck getting this card early on, you’ll need a very good pull!

Aaron Donald , RE

The best defensive player of his generation, of course Aaron Donald is among the best core elite players.

He comes with 90 strength 87 power moves, 87 block shed, and 86 finesse moves.

He’ll be nearly unstoppable if you run into him early on good luck trying to get him blocked.

Stephon Gilmore, CB

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year joined the 99 Club this year, and so gets an 88 OVR core elite card.

Gilmore brings 85 speed, 87 play recognition, 88 press, and 88 man coverage to the position. He’ll be a shutdown corner immediately and perfect for any Patriots theme team.

Christian McCaffrey, HB

The Panthers shifty running back sits at the top of the core elite ranks.

JUKE BOX: Good luck stopping McCaffrey this year

His 85 speed comes with 89 juke move, 89 change of direction, and 78 catching.

He’ll be a threat on every play and one of the best game-changers in the early stages of MUT this year.

Michael Thomas, WR

The Saints WR is the final member of the 99 Club.

His 83 speed won’t blow defenders away, but with 89 catching 88 short route, and 87 catch in traffic he will pull in basically everything that comes his way.

Bobby Wagner, MLB

Wagner will be a must-get card straight away.

ERASER: Bobby Wagner will take away your favorite target and then the ball

He has 88 tackle and 89 play recognition. That comes with 87 hit power, 81 zone coverage, and 79 speed.

Zack Martin, RG

The top blocker in MUT will be Dallas’ guard Zack Martin. He has 89 awareness and 86 strength along with great blocking stats of 88 run block and 85 pass block.

Ultimate Team reveal

We are expecting to get an Ultimate Team Gridiron Notes today!

WELCOME HOME: The menu is a busy one this year!

Along with that, a stream at 6:30pm ET / 11:30pm BST will also feature Ultimate Team heavily.

The EA Access 10-hour trial is expected to go live shortly too, so be ready to get started on your Ultimate Team journey!

