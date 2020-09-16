Madden 21: Title Update #4 is LIVE – Patch Notes, Gameplay, MUT Squads, Visual Changes & more

It may be less than a week since EA release Title Update #3 on Madden 21, but they're already back with another patch!

Keep reading for the full patch notes for Title Update #4.

Release Date

Title Update #4 went live on all platforms (Xbox One, PS4 and Steam) on Wednesday, 16 September at 11am ET/ 4pm BST.

PATCH AFTER PATCH: Title Update #4 arrives less than a week after the last patch!

Check out what's included in the new patch below.

Title Update #4 Patch Notes

After a lengthy patch arrived in the form of Title Update #3 last week, it's no surprise that Title Update #4 is much shorter.

MUT Squads

Addressed an issue when MUT Squad Roles are not being respected properly when performing certain pass plays

Addressed an issue when on Fake Kick run plays the MUT Squad Roles were not being respected properly

Gameplay

Addressed an issue when two users on offense cannot pass the ball after a handoff on RPO Peeks and Reads

READ MORE: Madden 21 Review: The Yard shines through in EA’s latest football game

Visual

Addressed additional visual issues with player uniforms

Technical

Addressed an issue where Origin PC players would receive an error message and were unable to boot Madden NFL 21

READ MORE: Madden 21 Franchise Mode: What to do on day 1