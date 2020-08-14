BREAKING* Madden 21: Soundtrack announced! Artists, tracks, playlist, & more

The tunes that will play you to glory in EA’s NFL sim have finally been revealed. Did your favorite make it?

The Madden 21 soundtrack has finally been revealed by EA!

These are the beats that will play you to Super Bowl glory.

Madden 21 soundtrack

This year’s soundtrack promises to elevate the game and celebrates the future of hip-hop.

BIG BEATS: This year’s soundtrack is amazing

Big names like YUNGBLUD, Jucee Froot, and Big K.R.I.T. are the headliners here, but the whole soundtrack is strong this year.

Full track list & Spotify playlist

As ever, there is a complete playlist already up on Spotify.

The full track list is as follows:

Artist Song Anderson .Paak, Rick Ross CUT EM IN (feat. Rick Ross) Big K.R.I.T. KICKOFF Blacc Zacc Flag On The Play blackbear lil bit Childish Major, Jace Kick It (feat. Jace) EARTHGANG Powered Up HDBeenDope Top Jack Harlow Automatic Lute, Blakk Soul Get It And Go (feat. Blakk Soul) Win Again Nimic Revenue Party Favor, JAHMED ACTUP (with JAHMED) Smino, Monte Booker, The Drums Backstage Pass (with Monte Booker & The Drums) Stunna Girl Rotation – Game Mix Terrell Hines On Fire TOKYO’S REVENGE IRRESPONSIBLE YUNGBLUD, Denzel Curry Lemonade (with Denzel Curry)

Madden 21 arrives on 28 August!

That isn’t the earliest you can get the game though. With the right edition, you can play from 25 August.

And don’t forget there will be a trial for EA Access members before then too!

