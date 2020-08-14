[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Madden

*BREAKING* Madden 21: Soundtrack announced! Artists, tracks, playlist, & more

The tunes that will play you to glory in EA’s NFL sim have finally been revealed. Did your favorite make it?

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Aug 14, 2020
Madden 21 soundtrack artists playlist

The Madden 21 soundtrack has finally been revealed by EA!

These are the beats that will play you to Super Bowl glory.

Madden 21 soundtrack

This year’s soundtrack promises to elevate the game and celebrates the future of hip-hop.

madden 21 soundtrack 1
BIG BEATS: This year’s soundtrack is amazing

Big names like YUNGBLUD, Jucee Froot, and Big K.R.I.T. are the headliners here, but the whole soundtrack is strong this year.

Full track list & Spotify playlist

As ever, there is a complete playlist already up on Spotify.

The full track list is as follows:

ArtistSong
Anderson .Paak, Rick RossCUT EM IN (feat. Rick Ross)
Big K.R.I.T.KICKOFF
Blacc ZaccFlag On The Play
blackbearlil bit
Childish Major, JaceKick It (feat. Jace)
EARTHGANGPowered Up
HDBeenDopeTop
Jack HarlowAutomatic
Lute, Blakk SoulGet It And Go (feat. Blakk Soul)
Win AgainNimic Revenue
Party Favor, JAHMEDACTUP (with JAHMED)
Smino, Monte Booker, The DrumsBackstage Pass (with Monte Booker & The Drums)
Stunna GirlRotation – Game Mix
Terrell HinesOn Fire
TOKYO’S REVENGEIRRESPONSIBLE
YUNGBLUD, Denzel CurryLemonade (with Denzel Curry)

Madden 21 release date

Madden 21 arrives on 28 August!

That isn’t the earliest you can get the game though. With the right edition, you can play from 25 August.

And don’t forget there will be a trial for EA Access members before then too!

