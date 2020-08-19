Madden 21 Franchise: New Orleans Saints roster – best players, positions of need, X-Factors, Abilities & more
The Saints are close every year. This is what you need to do to this roster to take them to the next level
The Saints come into Madden 21 desperate to make it to the big game.
They have consistently made the playoffs under Sean Payton and Drew Brees’s leadership. But they keep falling short.
These are the moves to make to finish the team off.
Let’s look at the team!
Best players
The Saints have a really strong roster, especially in key positions. These are their best players in Madden 21’s Franchise Mode.
Michael Thomas, WR – 99 OVR
X-Factor: Max Security
Abilities: Short in elite, Short out elite, Route Technician
The best WR in the NFL is unstoppable in Madden 21.
His 99 catching is the best in the game and he comes with 92 acceleration and 89 speed which is good for a big receiver. Thomas also has the near-perfect route running (99 short, 98 medium, and 91 deep) along with 98 catch-in-traffic and 98 spectacular catch.
Cameron Jordan, LE – 96 OVR
X-Factor: Unstoppable Force
Abilities: No Outsiders, Edge Threat Elite, Instant Rebate
A 5x Pro Bowler, there aren’t many defensive ends better than Jordan in the NFL. But at 31, he isn’t getting any younger.
He has 97 power moves with 85 finesse move, 97 play recognition, and 92 block shed. He’s a physical player too with 93 strength and 85 acceleration.
Terron Armstead, LT – 95 OVR
Abilities: Tough Nut
A long time success at the Saints, Armstead has been a solid reason for their achievements to date. He has modest 89 strength and focused more on protecting the pass with 94 pass block and 89 run block.
He will take on some of the best defensive linemen and his 85 impact block and 90 lead block will be very handy with a spread offense.
Best of the rest
|Player
|Position
|OVR
|Drew Brees
|QB
|93
|Ryan Ramcyzk
|RT
|91
|Demario Davis
|ROLB
|89
|Alvin Kamara
|HB
|88
|Emmanuel Sanders
|WR
|87
The rest of the Saints’ best players have spread around in key positions. They obviously have a leader in Drew Brees, and he is protected by Ryan Ramcyzk. Aging talent helping to run the defense is Demario Davis.
There isn’t much of a drop-off to offensive skill positions with HB Alvin Kamara and WR Emmanuel Sanders.
Positions of need
The Saints don’t need much, but where they do its pretty obvious.
Middle Linebacker
The Saints head into the season with Alex Anzalone as their starting MLB.
There are worse players, but its a glaring weakness in this team. His 85 speed is OK, but its definitely worth trying to find someone faster for you to user.
Right Guard
Good blockers are a rare thing in Madden, so this might be a spot you have to draft rather than trade for.
Right Guard is a particular weak spot for this team. Starting RG Cesar Ruiz is 71 OVR and is going to be attacked by some of the better DTs in the league. Behind him, you only have Calvin Throckmorton and Patrick Onameh (both 60 OVR).
Left Outside Linebacker
Linebacker is a bit of an issue for this team. LOLB is another missing piece.
Kiko Alonso (72 OVR) has been a starter with better ratings in the past, but his performances haven’t inspired confidence. With 80 speed, he will be burnt by some of the better skill players.
With Zack Baun (69 OVR) there isn’t much depth either. You could do with picking up a few linebackers for this team.
Franchise Mode expectations
The Saints are already a challenger team. Adding a few bits will have you competing right away.
The key for this team is going to be replacing aging players and getting through a rebuilding phase quickly. Key players like Drew Brees (41 yo), Emmanuel Sanders (33 yo), Jared Cook (33 yo), Malcolm Jenkins (32 yo) and Cameron Jordan (31 yo) will need plans for replacing.
