The Saints are close every year. This is what you need to do to this roster to take them to the next level

The Saints come into Madden 21 desperate to make it to the big game.

They have consistently made the playoffs under Sean Payton and Drew Brees’s leadership. But they keep falling short.

These are the moves to make to finish the team off.

Let’s look at the team!

Best players

The Saints have a really strong roster, especially in key positions. These are their best players in Madden 21’s Franchise Mode.

Michael Thomas, WR – 99 OVR

X-Factor: Max Security

Abilities: Short in elite, Short out elite, Route Technician

The best WR in the NFL is unstoppable in Madden 21.

NEW ENTRY: Joining the 99 club is WR Michael Thomas

His 99 catching is the best in the game and he comes with 92 acceleration and 89 speed which is good for a big receiver. Thomas also has the near-perfect route running (99 short, 98 medium, and 91 deep) along with 98 catch-in-traffic and 98 spectacular catch.

Cameron Jordan, LE – 96 OVR

X-Factor: Unstoppable Force

Abilities: No Outsiders, Edge Threat Elite, Instant Rebate

A 5x Pro Bowler, there aren’t many defensive ends better than Jordan in the NFL. But at 31, he isn’t getting any younger.

READ MORE: Madden 21: Will slower user defenders be good or bad for gameplay

He has 97 power moves with 85 finesse move, 97 play recognition, and 92 block shed. He’s a physical player too with 93 strength and 85 acceleration.

Terron Armstead, LT – 95 OVR

Abilities: Tough Nut

A long time success at the Saints, Armstead has been a solid reason for their achievements to date. He has modest 89 strength and focused more on protecting the pass with 94 pass block and 89 run block.

LEAD BLOCK: Armstead is one of the best blocking LT in the NFL

He will take on some of the best defensive linemen and his 85 impact block and 90 lead block will be very handy with a spread offense.

Best of the rest

Player Position OVR Drew Brees QB 93 Ryan Ramcyzk RT 91 Demario Davis ROLB 89 Alvin Kamara HB 88 Emmanuel Sanders WR 87

The rest of the Saints’ best players have spread around in key positions. They obviously have a leader in Drew Brees, and he is protected by Ryan Ramcyzk. Aging talent helping to run the defense is Demario Davis.

READ MORE: Madden must leave behind 99 OVR & follow FIFA’s ratings style

There isn’t much of a drop-off to offensive skill positions with HB Alvin Kamara and WR Emmanuel Sanders.

Positions of need

The Saints don’t need much, but where they do its pretty obvious.

Middle Linebacker

The Saints head into the season with Alex Anzalone as their starting MLB.

DEFENSIVE QB: Saints are missing a powerhouse in the middle of the field

There are worse players, but its a glaring weakness in this team. His 85 speed is OK, but its definitely worth trying to find someone faster for you to user.

Right Guard

Good blockers are a rare thing in Madden, so this might be a spot you have to draft rather than trade for.

Right Guard is a particular weak spot for this team. Starting RG Cesar Ruiz is 71 OVR and is going to be attacked by some of the better DTs in the league. Behind him, you only have Calvin Throckmorton and Patrick Onameh (both 60 OVR).

Left Outside Linebacker

Linebacker is a bit of an issue for this team. LOLB is another missing piece.

Kiko Alonso (72 OVR) has been a starter with better ratings in the past, but his performances haven’t inspired confidence. With 80 speed, he will be burnt by some of the better skill players.

OPEN FIELD TACKLER: You don’t want Linebackers missing tackles in Madden 21

With Zack Baun (69 OVR) there isn’t much depth either. You could do with picking up a few linebackers for this team.

Franchise Mode expectations

The Saints are already a challenger team. Adding a few bits will have you competing right away.

The key for this team is going to be replacing aging players and getting through a rebuilding phase quickly. Key players like Drew Brees (41 yo), Emmanuel Sanders (33 yo), Jared Cook (33 yo), Malcolm Jenkins (32 yo) and Cameron Jordan (31 yo) will need plans for replacing.

READ MORE: The Yard has finally been revealed!