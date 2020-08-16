Madden 21 Franchise: Kansas City Chiefs roster – best players, positions of need, X-Factors, Abilities & more

The Super Bowl champs are a great team this year, but they have weaknesses too that need fixing.

The reigning Super Bowl champions come into Madden 21 as one of the most fun teams to play with.

There’s talent all over the field to execute on wild plays and steamroll to another Super Bowl title.

Let’s look at their roster!

Best players

The Chiefs are a highly talented team. These are their best players in Madden 21’s Franchise Mode.

Patrick Mahomes, QB – 99 OVR

X-Factor: Bazooka

Abilities: Escape Artist, Dashing Deadeye, No-Look Deadeye, Red Zone Deadeye

Super Bowl MVP and 99 Club member, Patrick Mahomes is a beast in Madden 21.

JUST TRY AND STOP ME: Even elite pass rushers will struggle to slow Mahomes down

His 97 throw power is elite and he comes with 87 acceleration and 81 speed to avoid trouble in the pocket. Mahomes also has stellar accuracy (97 short, 95 medium, and 93 deep) along with 97 throw on the run and 97 throw under pressure.

Travis Kelce, TE – 97 OVR

X-Factor: Double Me

Abilites: Deep Out Elite, TE Apprentice, Leap Frog

As if Mahomes wasn’t good enough, he has two elite targets to throw to. The first is Travis Kelce. TEs have always been a problem to defend in Madden, and Kelce will be a game-breaker.

He has 85 speed with 90 catching, 92 jumping, and 93 spectacular catch. He’s a terrifc route runner too with 90 short, 85 medium, and 78 deep.

Tyreek Hill, WR – 96 OVR

X-Factor: RAC ‘Em Up

Abilities: Short Out Elite, Juke Box, Grab-N-Go

The other lethal weapon is Tyreek Hill. The fastest player in Madden 21, Hill has 99 speed, 99 acceleration, 99 change of direction, and 98 agility. Ouch.

PEACE OUT: Tyreek Hill can out-run any defender

He’s not just a speedster though. Hill comes with 92 catching, a 97 juke move, and 96 deep route to be the perfect pairing with Mahomes’ throw power.

Best of the rest

Player Position OVR Mitchell Schwartz RT 96 Tyrann Mathieu SS 93 Chris Jones DT 92 Damien Williams HB 83 Frank Clark RE 83

The rest of KC’s best players are spread across the field. They have a stellar blocker in Mitchell Schwartz, and two defensive stars in Tyrann Mathieu and Chris Jones.

There is a bit of a drop-off from Jones to Damien Williams, but he is a capable back. Frank Clark is the leading edge rusher and a solid player on the outside.

Positions of need

So if the Chiefs are ultra strong at QB and receiver, where are they weakest?

Middle linebacker

KC’s highest rated MLB is Anthony Hitchens (73 OVR). That’s not awful, but it isn’t exactly great. Next up is Ben Niemann at 68 OVR.

DIFFERENCE MAKER: Great MLBs are hard to find but vital to a great defense in Madden

Given that this is the spot you will mostly be controlling on the defense, you need someone better. Hitchens is one of the slowest starting MLBs around and will get shreded by running backs and tight ends in coverage.

Interior offensive line

Good blockers are a rare thing in Madden, so this might be a spot you have to draft rather than trade for.

It’s the interior that is particularly weak for KC. Starting center Austin Reiter is just 67 OVR, and LG Mike Remmers is 71 OVR. Bringing in a better blocker at one of these spots will help you protect Mahomes and stay balanced with a better ground attack.

Cornerback

Cornerback is also a bit of a dire situation for the Chiefs.

Charvarius Ward (76 OVR) and Bashaud Breeland (75 OVR) aren’t bad, but they are more like #3 & #4 CBs than starters.

PLAYMAKER: Adding an elite cornerback will make the Chiefs unstoppable

If you can train him up Javaris Davis (63 OVR) might be good thanks to his 93 speed, but if you were going to make a big splash in the trade market then getting for a big-time corner would be the way to go.

Franchise Mode expectations

With such elite skill position players and an amazing supporting cast like Mecole Hardman (97 speed) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (89 agility) the offense is going to be incredible.

You’ll just give up a lot of points to start with until you fix the defense up.

Even there though, you have some difference makers that can swing momentum your way.

A Super Bowl every year is a possibility as long as Mahomes is healthy.

