Madden 21: Best Guards (LG / RG) in Franchise Mode – Zack Martin, Quenton Nelson, Brandon Brooks & more

Protecting your stars is very important in this year’s Madden! These are the guards you need.

In football, guards are massively important to protect your biggest offensive producers, and this will certainly be the case in Madden 21.

With all kinds of fierce new defensive capabilities like the Avalanche X-Factor Ability, guards are the best protectors you can ask for.

That means you shouldn’t skimp on your guards in this year’s Madden!

The Best Guards (RG / LG) in Madden 21’s Franchise Mode

This article will look at the best guards in Madden 21’s offline modes, including Franchise Mode, Face of the Franchise, and Exhibition games.

We aren’t considering contract status, age, or any other external factors – just the best OVR’s across LGs and RGs.

Let’s get started!

Zack Martin – 98 OVR

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Zack Martin has been a force to be reckoned with, and he has 6 Pro Bowl appearances and 4 First-team All-Pro honors to show for it.

THE PAIN: Want to keep Chandler Jones off your QB in Franchise Mode? Zack Martin is the guard for the job

Martin leads all guards with 97 Run Block, 97 Run Block Power, 95 Run Block Finesse, 95 Pass Block Power, 94 Pass Block, 94 Lead Block, 93 Impact Blocking, and 92 Pass Block Finesse!

These are all position best ratings, making Martin the best and most versatile lineman in Madden 21.

Quenton Nelson – 94 OVR

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Quenton Nelson is the brightest guard prospect in football, and is already pushing his way to the top at 24-years-old.

AVALANCHE: Bobby Wagner brings huge fumble pressure, good guards can keep him at bay

In Madden 21, Nelson has a position-high 97 Strength, and some very impressive stats across 93 Run Block Power, 92 Run Block, and 92 Impact Blocking.

Brandon Brooks – 93 OVR

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Brooks is a pivotal piece of the Philadelphia Eagles offense, and was a huge part of the 2018 Super Bowl Championship. He’s also made 3 Pro Bowl appearances in a row.

In Madden 21 Brooks is a very flexible blocker with 96 Strength, 94 Run Block Finesse, 94 Pass Block Power, 92 Pass Block, and 91 Run Block.

Brooks is just barely behind the pack as the third best guard in Madden 21.

David DeCastro – 91 OVR

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

David DeCastro has been a consistent staple for the Pittsburgh Steelers in a time of transition for the team. He’s made 5 straight Pro Bowls, and 2 of those years claimed First-team All-Pro honors.

DeCastro brings 94 Strength, 94 Run Block Power, 92 Run Block, and 91 Pass Block to the table.

While he’s on the tail end of his career, he’s a reliable lineman to bring in to keep your stars protected.

Richie Incognito – 90 OVR

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Richie Incognito is an impactful LG that has a huge specialty in the run game, and it shows in Madden 21.

COMBO: With Incognito’s run block specialties, he’s a good value guard to put in front of Christian McCaffrey

Incognito brings 94 Strength, 92 Run Block Power, 90 Run Block, 90 Impact Blocking – but beware as a passing offense, as Incognito only has 84 Pass Block, the lowest on the list.

Ali Marpet – 89 OVR

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ali Marpet is a player with plenty to prove, but the promise to do it at just 27-years-old.

Marpet gives up a lot in strength to other guards, but he has a position-leading 75 Agility to compliment above average 90 Run Block Power, 89 Pass Block Power, 89 Run Block, and 87 Pass Block.

Brandon Scherff – 87 OVR

Team: Washington Football Team

Brandon Scherff is a solid pickup for your Madden 21 franchise – and one you can probably grab for a decent discount.

Scherff has 92 Strength, 90 Run Block Finesse, 89 Impact Blocking, 87 Run Block, and 85 Pass Block.

The Best Guards in Madden 21