Madden 20 Ultimate Team: The best Seattle Seahawks cards to buy in MUT – Steve Largent, Chris Carson, & more

For a team only formed in 1976, Seattle have had plenty of experience playing in Superbowls. They won their first in 2013 on the back of star QB Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks had success in the early 2000s with NFL MVP HB Shaun Alexander, who was also the Madden cover for 2007. He had an insane 27 rushing TDs in his MVP year but astonishingly isn’t in MUT yet.

To activate level 1 of the team chemistry for the Steelers you need five cards from the team. So which ones are the best to use?

Steve Largent (95 OVR)

Program: NFL 100

Position: WR

Auction House Value: Xbox – 325,000 / PS4 – 314,000 / PC – Unknown

A Seahawks legend in the Hall of Fame, Largent is one of the best players available in the whole of MUT. Largent led in all major metrics when he retired and his 13,000+ receiving yards are especially impressive in an era where the tendency was to run the ball first.

95 catching is pretty much one of the best you can get. 93 short route, 94 medium route, and 92 deep route can be pretty much unplayable at times. 93 catch-in-traffic and 91 spectacular catch is just the cherry on the cake.

Brian Bosworth (93 OVR)

Program: Legends

Position: MLB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 298,000 / PS4 – 289,000 / PC 876,000

The story of Bosworth is fascinating. He was taken in the first round of the 1987 draft and was a legend in the College game. However, due to injury he only played two seasons for the Seahawks and we will never know how good he really could have been.

Focused on run defense, 92 tackling sums up Bosworth’s style of play. 91 pursuit and 90 hit power are likely to create turnovers. 87 speed and 88 acceleration is very good for an MLB and will see him flying all over the field.

Chris Carson (93 OVR)

Program: Ultimate Kickoff

Position: HB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 174,000 / PS4 – 210,000 / PC Unknown

The first current player on the list, Carson has been an absolute steal for Seattle since being picked in the 7th round of the 2017 draft. Young and hungry, Carson has put together back-to-back 1,000+ rushing yard seasons.

A power back, 92 carrying and ball vision are valuable assets. But what really sets him aside is 93 break tackle and 92 stiff arm. These skills will break big gains in MUT.

Jadeveon Clowney (92 OVR)

Program: MUT Heroes

Position: ROLB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 327,000 / PS4 – 378,000 / PC – Unknown

A pass-rushing ROLB, Clowney moved this offseason from the Texans. The former 1st overall pick is still only 26 but has 3x Pro Bowls and 30 sacks to his name.

90 power move is as you would expect, but 94 pursuit and 87 block shed with that means that Clowney will get free and get to the runner as much as the QB.

Click NEXT to read more about the best Seahawks players in MUT.