Madden 20 Ultimate Team: The best New Orleans Saints cards to buy in MUT – Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas & more

New Orleans have had a tough existence since forming in 1966. It took them a long time to get a period of sustained success, and therefore don’t have as many legendary players as other franchises. But they are competing now.

The Saints have taken advantage of a poor NFC South this season with an 11-3 record as they head into the playoffs in a good position despite major injuries to players like QB Drew Brees.

To activate level one of the team chemistry for the Steelers you need five cards from the team. So which ones are the best to use?

Ryan Ramczyk (93 OVR)

Program: Ultimate Kickoff

Position: RT

Auction House Value: Xbox – 233,000 / PS4 – 236,000 / PC – 331,000

Taken in the 1st round of 2017, Ramczyk made an instant impression to make the All-Rookie team and is set to dominate the position for the next decade.

He has great stats in both sides of the position, 92 run block and 91 pass block are an elite combination. 91 lead block and impact block makes him pretty much unstoppable.

Alvin Kamara (92 OVR)

Program: MUT Heroes

Position: HB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 299,000 / PS4 – 301,000 / PC 849,000

Another diamond the Saints found in the 2017 draft, Kamara was a 3rd round pick that has surpassed all expectations. 2x Pro Bowler and Rookie of the year, Kamara had 18 TDs in 2018.

92 acceleration and 91 agility are deadly in a spread offense, especially when combined with 90 juke. 82 catching also makes him a huge talent in the passing game, whilst looking to get yards after catch.

Will Lutz (92 OVR)

Program: Football Outsiders

Position: K

Auction House Value: Xbox – 159,000 / PS4 – 155,000 / PC 166,000

Another player on the list in his early 20s, Lutz has been to the Pro Bowl and a very solid leg for the team.

94 kick power makes Lutz all about the leg. 86 kick accuracy is okay but there are players with more ability in this area elsewhere.

Jared Cook (92 OVR)

Program: Gauntlet II

Position: TE

Auction House Value: Xbox – Unknown / PS4 – Unknown / PC – Unknown

Having played for no less than five different NFL teams, Cook has found a home in New Orleans. The abundant passing attack of Sean Payton’s offense is perfect for the pass focused Tight End.

92 catching is hard to beat and 86 short route makes Cook a great option for short spread plays like drag routes. 89 spectacular catch is also hugely valuable when playing tense game situations.

Michael Thomas (91 OVR)

Program: Most Feared

Position: WR

Auction House Value: Xbox – Unknown / PS4 – Unknown / PC – Unknown

There aren’t enough good things to say about Michael Thomas. He is one of the best receivers in the NFL. The 3x Pro Bowler led the league in receptions in 2018 and has been over 1,000 yards in every one of his seasons.

92 catching and 91 short routes are a highlight, but so is 89 release and 89 medium routes. 85 Speed is a bit low and feels unfair for a player with a 4.57 40 yard dash.

