Madden 20 Ultimate Team: Best bargain tight ends (TE) in MUT – Jared Cook, Dallas Clark & more

The tight end position is going through a rough patch this year in the NFL. Following the retirement of the great Rob Gronkowski has left a big hole at the position, and a lot of offenses don’t feature the position much.

That is not true in Madden, where the TE spot continues to be a match-up problem for defenses that players can exploit.

However, the best and biggest TE cards are incredibly expensive, which often means players end up relying on power-ups or lucky pulls in packs to fill the position.

If you want a game-changer at tight end but aren’t keen to drop 100,000+ coins on one we have the answer for you.

These are the best bargain tight ends in MUT that you can buy for under 30,000 coins.

Jared Cook (87 OVR)

Program: Veterans

Team: New Orleans Saints

Auction House Value: Xbox – 21,600 / PS4 – 24,600 / PC – 29,000

Jared Cook has long been an effective tight end in the NFL, and his first year in New Orleans has been no different. Last year he had a career-high of 896 yards and six touchdowns. He’s already found the endzone six times in 2019.

Cook brings a strong 86 catching, 86 jumping, and 85 acceleration to the field, making him a safe target in the short area and red zone.

Dallas Clark (86 OVR)

Program: Legends

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Auction House Value: Xbox – 28,100 / PS4 – 22,100 / PC 24,900

Dallas Clark was a key part of the Indianapolis Colts’ success in the 2000s, consistently being an outlet for Peyton Manning and tormenting defenses that would try to slow down the Colts.

Clark has terrific hands, with 86 catching and 86 catch in traffic as well as 85 medium route running. His 77 speed isn’t great, but you can work him open with some smart plays and trust him to snag the ball.

Dallas Clark (85 OVR)

Program: Legends

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Auction House Value: Xbox – 18,800 / PS4 – 18,100 / PC 18,400

This Clark card is from his 2012 season with Tampa Bay. After finally departing Indianapolis Clark caught 47 passes for 435 yards and four touchdowns in his first year away from Indy.

This Clark card is a little cheaper and brings 85 catching, 85 catch in traffic, and 84 medium route running, so is a small downgrade on the 86 OVR version.

Hunter Henry (85 OVR)

Program: TOTW

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Auction House Value: Xbox – 19,000 / PS4 – 17,000 / PC – 26,500

Hunter Henry missed all of the 2018 season with a torn ACL, but returned this year and has played well, earning this TOTW card in Week 6 with a 100 yard and two touchdown game against Pittsburgh.

This TOTW Hunter Henry brings good burst with 85 acceleration as well as nice hands with 82 catching, 82 spectacular catch, and 80 catch in traffic. It’s also a solid blockers with 80 run block.

