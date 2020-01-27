Madden 20 Ultimate Team Super Bowl: How to dominate Two Minute Drill House Rules

It is officially Super Bowl week in the NFL, and the America’s biggest sporting event is taking over Madden Ultimate Team.

As the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers prepare for the biggest game of each players’ career, MUT players everywhere are working their way through challenges, earning rewards and filling up sets to earn their hero’s best MUT card.

Just like in previous programs, like Zero Chill and Harvest, part of the program is House Rules. House Rules takes typical online head to head and adds in different scenarios and rules to freshen up the gameplay.

So, just what is the Super Bowl House Rules event?

Two Minute Drill

COMEBACK: Show off your clutch factor in the latest House Rules

In Zero Chill there were three House Rules events. One of which started the game in the third quarter, with no special teams, you’re down as many as 40 points depending on the difficulty, and you’re rewarded one point for a rush attempt, two points for a tackle for loss and three points for rushing for ten yards.

Unlike previous House Rules, this one is very simple.

It is simply a two minute drill, as the title suggests. You’ll start on offense or defense and you have to win the game.

On offense you get the ball at your 20-yard line with 1:20 left, no timeouts and down by two points. Just win, baby. It is that simple.

On defense all you have to do is get a stop. As neither team has any timeouts, if you get the ball without letting them score the game is over and you win.

A win will earn you 350 coins, and you’ll get 100 coins for a loss. If you hit 15 total wins in one day you’ll earn a Super Bowl Ticket which can be used towards a NAT Super Bowl Past Hero (more will become available). Then, at 25 wins in one day you will earn you 50 Series Trophies (Series 4 currently, will be Series 5 soon).

Your win totals will reset each day, so until January 31st you can earn these rewards every day. If you get 15 wins for every remaining day you’ll be able to get a Super Bowl Past Hero.

Offline

H2H: The challenge is only available online

All of the previous House Rules events had both an online head to head mode and single player so challenge mode.

However, this one does not. It is only available as an online head to head game.

As far as online modes go, this is a great one for less-experienced players. The games are very quick and will not result in you getting blown out. There is no limit so just grind them out and you’ll find yourself winning more games than you may think.

