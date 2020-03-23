Madden 20 Ultimate Team: New objectives, rewards, Double XP, coins, packs + Free Agency pt 2?

FIFA 20: TOTW Moments 2 COUNTDOWN – Release date, promo explained, news & more

Now is the perfect time to spend your extra time on MUT – there are fresh rewards for everyone!

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Mar 23, 2020
madden 20 ultimate team update

There are plenty of people jumping into Madden 20 Ultimate Team now that we all have to stay indoors!

As a result, the EA team are handing out a few extra rewards this week for all the players out there.

Starting today there is a new set of weekly objectives as well as an open door to Weekend League!

EA haven’t said how long these new objectives will be in the game, so make sure to jump in quick and make the most of them!

New weekly objectives

Bo Jackson Madden MLB the show
RUN DON’T WALK: These MUT rewards are excellent!

There are a bunch of new weekly objectives that are now in Madden Ultimate Team that will give you a whole heap of rewards.

Let’s take a look at what you can get your hands on!

  • Win 7 games in Solo Battles – reward: 2 Elite Player Packs
  • Win 7 games in H2H Seasons – reward: 2 Game Changer Packs
  • Win 7 games in Squads Seasons – reward: 1 Game Changer Pack & 1 Elite Player Pack
  • Win 5 games in Weekend League – reward: 50,000 Coins
  • Win 10 games in Weekend League – reward: 50,000 Coins
  • Full list completion – reward: 1,000 coins

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about Madden 21

These weekly objectives will reset on Monday each week and are mostly things people would be doing anyway so they are a nice freebie!

Double XP

The MUT Series 6 update reset the level cap to 99, and it will take some time to grind your way up to it. With huge rewards for each new level it is worthwhile getting there though. Now it will be faster!

For the next week only there will be double XP in Madden Ultimate Team. This will help people catch up with their levels and unlock new rewards and challenges to complete.

Free Agency part 2

MUT free agency sets clowney
MASTER: Will we get new ones for Week 2?

We are also expected new Free Agency content this week!

Circle Wednesday in your calendar for new solo challenges and maybe even new masters.

Last week saw 98 OVR Jadeveon Clowney and Joe Thuney enter the game. With a second week of content could we get big cards for Drew Brees, Tom Brady, or other notable free agents? We hope so!

