Madden

Madden 20 Free Agency: MUT promo – New masters, sets, & more

The next promo is right around the corner. Get ready for some amazing new cards in MUT!

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Mar 17, 2020
madden 20 mut free agents master

NFL free agency has started, and now it comes to Madden Ultimate Team (MUT).

We already know that superstars like Byron Jones have lucrative new contracts, and that Tom Brady is intent on leaving the New England Patriots.

Now the promo is hitting MUT.

When will it start? And who will be the master? Keep reading to find out!

Contents hide
1 Release date
2 Free Agent Masters
3 MUT Series 6

Last year saw Earl Thomas and LeVeon Bell as the Free Agents masters. Each got a 98 OVR card that had a team chemistry slot for any team.

So who will it be this year, and when can we expect this promo to drop?

Release date

With NFL free agency up and running, MUT are kicking off the Free Agency promo tomorrow, 18 March.

Expect it to go live around 10:30am ET / 2:30pm GMT.

With MUT Series 6 kicking off on Friday, it is a busy time for Madden players!

Free Agent Masters

mut free agency clowney
BOOM: What a player this will be

We also know that Jadeveon Clowney will get the Free Agency master card.

The Seahawks outside linebacker is a former #1 overall pick and a beast of a player in MUT. If you already have his power up item then you are in luck!

We had assumed it would be Tom Brady, but one Patriots player will be getting a 98 OVR card.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Rookie Ratings Prediction – Joe Burrow, Chase Young & more

The six-time Super Bowl champion could land anywhere in free agency, but his left guard Joe Thuney is the one getting the big card.

There will be a second drop of Free Agency cards next week though, so maybe Brady will get one then!

MUT Series 6

We know that MUT Series 6 will start on Friday 20 March so be sure to spend your S5 Trophies or watch them get halved!

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Madden 21

Along with the new series will be a fresh Master go get, and a bunch of new challenges, sets, and promos.

So get ready for a busy first Weekend League and start saving your coins for those fresh new cards!

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

