With the promo coming to an end, the Giants legendary pass rusher still needs a fresh card.

The Ultimate Legends in Madden Ultimate Team have been running for a while now.

Every week fresh cards drop into the game, getting bigger and better with each passing set. Last week saw a 98 OVR Emmitt Smith join the crew along with Ted Hendricks.

But there is one player in Ultimate Team that is in desperate need of an upgrade… Lawrence Taylor.

Lawrence Taylor needs an Ultimate Legend card

NOT THE ONE: Deacon Jones already has his UL, LT needs one too

The New York Giants icon has been without a fresh update since the NFL 100 team hit.

His 94 OVR card is still a must-own for serious MUT players thanks to its 92 power moves, 91 finesse moves, and 91 acceleration, but it is starting to fall behind the influx of quality OLBs that are coming into the game.

Will Lawrence Taylor get an Ultimate Legends card?

If anyone qualifies for a UL card it’s LT.

A 10x Pro Bowler with a record-setting three Defensive Player of the Year awards and the last defensive player to win MVP, his reume is unlike any other player.

There are just two round of Ultimate Legend drops to go, and EA have been steadily increasing the OVR of the players. The first set were 96, the most recent 98.

Does that mean they have been saving LT for a 99 OVR UL? We can only hope.

His current Legends card (90 OVR) is in the UL squad that you play against in solo challenges, so that might be an indication that he will soon receive an upgrade.

MUT Color Smash House Rules

GO GET HIM: House Rules should help you get your 98 OVR master

The latest event in Ultimate Team is a Color Smash House Rules that ends soon.

For just two days you can take on other players for rewards that will help you collect eggs and earn those 98 OVR masters.