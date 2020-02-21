Madden 20: Theme Builders 2 release date, cards, sets, solo challenges, missions, & more

Madden 20's MUT Series 5 just keeps on giving. While we aren't getting the NFL Combine promo just yet, what we are getting will impact nearly every player out there.

Theme Builders 2 is coming!

Keep reading to find out what to expect!

With the pre-Draft Combine starting this week we thought we would get the promo that saw a monster 99 OVR Chris Johnson arrive last year, but EA are making us wait.

To make up for that we get Theme Builders 2, which is pretty great!

Theme Builders 2 release date

FEEL THE POWER: TJ Watt gets a new card

Every team is getting seven new player items, including two 97 OVR players that act as Team MVPs.

These top-level cards should be a starter for a lot of teams, but you'll have to pick and choose your spots carefully.

Theme Builders 2 will go live at 10:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT today.

Missions & Solo Challenges

As soon as you log in you will get a Theme Builders 2 Welcome Pack containing an 84 OVR TJ Watt, and there will be a missions tab where you can earn one of the 95 OVR NAT Theme Builders 2 cards that can be used in the sets.

A milestone reward will be an 87 OVR choice pack too, so this Solo Challenge is definitely worth it for the grinders out there.

Sets

Add in the five Theme Builder 2 players and you will get your hands on an auctionable 97 OVR Team MVP card.

Unlike some sets, you won't get the five players back as NAT cards unfortunately, but it is perfect for those that just want that one stud card from their favorite team.

Store & Packs

BUY 'EM UP: The Auction House may be your best bet to get the card you want

There will be a 60,000 coin Theme Builders pack for those that don't want to spend actual money in the game.

For those that do, there are plenty of options. 150 points will get you a 90-95 Theme Builders 2 player, while there is 12x bundle for 12,000 points if you want to go all-out.

There are also training packs, but boy are they expensive. For 2,450 training you can get an 85+ OVR player, but for a massive 52,000 training you'll get one of the 97 OVR Theme Builders 2 Team MVPs.

Theme Builders 2 97 OVR players