21 Feb 2020

Madden 20: Theme Builders 2 release date, cards, sets, solo challenges, missions, & more

A new set of cards is here and they will change the game for solo grinders & team collectors.

Theme Builders 2 release date

Missions & Solo Challenges

Sets

Store & Packs

Theme Builders 2 97 OVR players

Madden 20's MUT Series 5 just keeps on giving. While we aren't getting the NFL Combine promo just yet, what we are getting will impact nearly every player out there.

Theme Builders 2 is coming!

Keep reading to find out what to expect!

With the pre-Draft Combine starting this week we thought we would get the promo that saw a monster 99 OVR Chris Johnson arrive last year, but EA are making us wait.

To make up for that we get Theme Builders 2, which is pretty great!

Theme Builders 2 release date

Madden 20 TJ Watt Theme Builders 2

FEEL THE POWER: TJ Watt gets a new card

Every team is getting seven new player items, including two 97 OVR players that act as Team MVPs.

These top-level cards should be a starter for a lot of teams, but you'll have to pick and choose your spots carefully.

Theme Builders 2 will go live at 10:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT today.

Missions & Solo Challenges

As soon as you log in you will get a Theme Builders 2 Welcome Pack containing an 84 OVR TJ Watt, and there will be a missions tab where you can earn one of the 95 OVR NAT Theme Builders 2 cards that can be used in the sets.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about Madden 21

A milestone reward will be an 87 OVR choice pack too, so this Solo Challenge is definitely worth it for the grinders out there.

Sets

Add in the five Theme Builder 2 players and you will get your hands on an auctionable 97 OVR Team MVP card.

Unlike some sets, you won't get the five players back as NAT cards unfortunately, but it is perfect for those that just want that one stud card from their favorite team.

Store & Packs

Madden 20 Ultimate Team Auction House

BUY 'EM UP: The Auction House may be your best bet to get the card you want

There will be a 60,000 coin Theme Builders pack for those that don't want to spend actual money in the game.

For those that do, there are plenty of options. 150 points will get you a 90-95 Theme Builders 2 player, while there is 12x bundle for 12,000 points if you want to go all-out.

READ MORE: How to master the Jet Chip Wasp play

There are also training packs, but boy are they expensive. For 2,450 training you can get an 85+ OVR player, but for a massive 52,000 training you'll get one of the 97 OVR Theme Builders 2 Team MVPs.

Theme Builders 2 97 OVR players

Player Position Team
Jordan HicksMLBCardinals
Christian KirkWRCardinals
Deion JonesMLBFalcons
Alex MackCFalcons
Mark IngramHBRavens
Earl ThomasFSRavens
John BrownWRBills
Jordan PoyerSSBills
DJ MooreWRPanthers
Shaq ThompsonROLBPanthers
Tyler BoydWRBengals
Carlos DunlapLEBengals
Kyle FullerCBBears
Allen RobinsonWRBears
Jarvis LandryWRBrowns
Sheldon RichardsonDTBrowns
DeMarcus LawrenceLECowboys
Dak PrescottQBCowboys
AJ JohnsonMLBBroncos
Courtland SuttonWRBroncos
Kenny GolladayWRLions
Damon HarrisonDTLions
Kenny ClarkDTPackers
Aaron JonesHBPackers
Justin ReidFSTexans
Laremy TunsilLTTexans
Darius LeonardLOLBColts
Quenton NelsonLGColts
Gardner MinshewQBJaguars
Yannick NgakoueREJaguars
Frank ClarkREChiefs
Damien WilliamsHBChiefs
Keenan AllenWRChargers
Melvin IngramREChargers
Michael BrockersLERams
Cooper KuppWRRams
Jerome BakerLOLBDolphins
Ryan FitzpatrickQBDolphins
Dalvin CookHBVikings
Eric KendricksMLBVikings
Devin McCourtyFSPatriots
James WhiteHBPatriots
Cameron JordanLESaints
Ryan RamczykRTSaints
Saquon BarkleyHBGiants
Antoine BetheaFSGiants
LeVeon BellHBJets
Brian PooleCBJets
Darren WallerTERaiders
Tahir WhiteheadMLBRaiders
Fletcher CoxDTEagles
Carson WentzQBEagles
Alejandro VillanuevaLTSteelers
TJ WattLOLBSteelers
Joe StaleyLT49ers
Fred WarnerROLB49ers
Tyler LockettWRSeahawks
KJ WrightROLBSeahawks
Shaquil BarrettLOLBBuccaneers
Mike EvansWRBuccaneers
Jurrell CaseyRETitans
Ryan TannehillQBTitans
Quinton DunbarCBRedskins
Brandon ScherffRGRedskins
