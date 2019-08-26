Madden 20 Ratings: All the fastest quarterbacks (QB) in franchise mode (PS4 & Xbox One)

The model quarterback used to be a tall, strong figure in the pocket that could take a hit and fire the ball all over the field.

That is still a successful way to play football, but the modern spread offense has created more holes in the defense for fast, athletic quarterbacks to exploit with their feet.

The greatest Madden player remains Michael Vick from Madden 04. A combination of explosive speed, elite agility, and a cannon for an arm that no one could tackle in the open field.

While Madden 20 doesn't have a player like that under center, having a fast and athletic quarterback can be a destructive weapon in any game mode. Who are the quarterbacks you can run read options and scramble drills with in franchise mode?

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (76 OVR)

Age: 22

Best Stats: Acceleration (95), Agility (95), Speed (94), Throw Power (89), Break Sack (89), Throw Under Pressure (86), Throw On Run (85), Short Accuracy (83)

The Baltimore Ravens surprised people when they traded into the final pick of the first round in 2018 and selected Louisville's speedy passer Lamar Jackson. The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, Jackson was a dual-threat in college who averaged 6.3 yards per carry and scored 50 rushing touchdowns in three years before leaving for the NFL.

In his rookie season Jackson stared 7 games and steered the Ravens to the playoffs. He threw for 1,201 yards with 6 touchdowns and completed 58.2 percent of his passes as well as adding 695 yards and 5 scores with his feet.

In Madden 20 Jackson has superb speed (94), acceleration (95), and agility (95). That is combined with a strong break sack (89), juke move (87), and elusive rating (85) to make him a nightmare for defenders to bring down. He is also pretty accurate (short 83, medium 78, deep 78) and young enough to improve quickly.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (73 OVR)

Age: 22

Best Stats: Acceleration (92), Speed (91), Agility (90), Throw Power (89), Throw On Run (87), Break Sack (87), Deep Accuracy (82), Short Accuracy (82)

Kyler Murray was taken first-overall in 2019 by the Arizona Cardinals after a stellar season as the starter at Oklahoma. He completed 69 percent of his passes for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns, adding 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns with his feet.

Murray is well-rounded player in Madden 20. His acceleration (92), speed (91), and agility (90) are all very strong, and he has nice throw power (89) to go along with it. He can break sacks (87) and throw on the run (87). He has nice deep (82) and short accuracy (82). His juke move (81) is the best tool in his scrambling arsenal.

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (56 OVR)

Age: 29

Best Stats: Speed (89), Acceleration (87), Agility (83), Throw Power (82), Juke Move (80), Awareness (78), Throw On Run (77)

Taysom Hill went undrafted in 2017 and latched on with the Green Bay Packers at first before getting cut and landing with the New Orleans Saints. In his time with the Saints he has thrown just 7 passes, completing 3 for 64 yards and 1 interception. His biggest impact has been as a runner, racking up 196 yards and 2 scores at 5.3 yards per carry.

In Madden 20 Hill is a fast player with good speed (89) and acceleration (87), and enough agility (83) to make defenders miss. His throw power (82) is lower than you'd like, while his accuracy (short 72, medium 63, deep 68) is poor. At 29 Hill doesn't have much time to improve either.

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans (79 OVR)

Age: 25

Best Stats: Acceleration (90), Agility (89), Speed (88), Throw Power (88), Short Accuracy (88), Throw Under Pressure (88), Throw On Run (87), Deep Accuracy (87)

Marcus Mariota was the second-overall pick for the Tennessee Titans in 2015 after a strong college career that saw him at the heart of the Oregon "blur" offense and win the 2014 Heisman Trophy. In the NFL Mariota has been hit and miss. He's completed 63.2 percent of his passes in his 4 years, with 12,004 yards through the air and 1,270 yards on the ground.

Mariota is a solid starter in Madden 20, but with his strong acceleration (90), agility (89), and speed (88) he can be a real difference-maker. His throw power (88) is good and he has nice accuracy too (short 88, medium 85, deep 87).

Tyrod Taylor, Los Angeles Chargers (71 OVR)

Age: 30

Best Stats: Agility (92), Acceleration (90), Speed (88), Throw Power (87), Throw On Run (83), Short Accuracy (83), Break Sack (83), Juke Move (83), Deep Accuracy (79)

A veteran of the NFL, Tyrod Taylor was a sixth-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens in 2011. He barely played in his first four years, but a move to Buffalo in 2015 allowed Taylor to show off his talents. In 3 years with the Bills Taylor completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 8,857 yards and 51 touchdowns, adding 1,575 yards and 14 scores on the ground.

Taylor has terrific agility (92), acceleration (90), and speed (88) for the position. That comes with decent throw power (87) and he can throw on the run (83) and can break sacks too (83). His accuracy is solid (short 83, medium 77, deep 79) and he has a nice juke move (83) too.

Joe Webb III, Houston Texans (53 OVR)

Age: 32

Best Stats: Agility (91), Acceleration (90), Speed (87), Break Sack (80), Throw Power (78), Juke Move (77), Spin Move (76), Throw On Run (73)

Joe Webb was a sixth-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings in 2010 and had a star turn in a game against Detroit in 2011 where he ran for 109 yards and a score and added 84 yards and another touchdown through the air. Webb has thrown just 7 passes in the NFL since 2013 though.

Webb is all rushing ability in Madden 20. His agility (91), acceleration (90), and speed (87) are strong, and he has nice juke (77) and spin moves (76). Trying to throw a pass with him is ill-advised though. His throw power (78) is poor and his accuracy (short 67, medium 58, deep 65) is worse.

Trace McSorley, Baltimore Ravens (55 OVR)

Age: 23

Best Stats: Acceleration (88), Speed (87), Agility (84), Throw Power (84), Play Action (73), Short Accuracy (72), Break Sack (72), Juke Move (72)

Taken in the sixth-round by Baltimore in 2019, Trace McSorley was a three-year starter at Penn State, where he completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 9,899 yards, 77 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions. He added 1,697 yards and 30 scores with his feet but at an average of just 3.6 yards per carry.

In Madden 20 McSorley is a solid runner, with good acceleration (88) and speed (88). His throw power (84) is ok, but his accuracy (short 72, medium 66, deep 66) is poor. He has a solid enough juke move (72) and is young enough to improve as your franchise mode goes on.

