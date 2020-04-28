Madden 20: Position Heroes Ultimate Team promo – Release date, masters, sets, Solo Challenges, House Rules, & more

Get ready to massively upgrade your roster. The Position Heroes are coming to MUT once again.

The NFL Draft is done. Several teams have come away happy with their haul, and more than a few fanbases are disappointed.

More importantly for us, several new quarterbacks have entered MUT as viable options for even the most elite squads.

They are about to be joined by a raft of 99 OVR players. Welcome to Position Heroes, the next program in MUT.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Master Madden 20 and blow away your opponents!

There is no firm release date, but we can make an educated guess.

Last year the Position Heroes followed the Draft in mid-May. So we can assume a Friday 8 May or 15 May launch date for it this year.

BEAST: Fans are keen for another Jamal Adams card

As much as we all want new content immediately, given the work from home situation for EA it would be a very quick turnaround from the Draft promo.

Keep this page bookmarked for updates though!

Your chance to hit 99 OVR

Right now the top teams are ranked 98 OVR thanks to the lack of super high-end players at positions like kicker, punter, and offensive line. That’s about to change.

READ MORE: Madden 21: Tampa Bay’s offense unstoppable?

The Position Heroes promo will put out a 99 OVR card for EVERY position.

Most players will have 99 OVR Tory Holt and Pat Tillman, as well as a few others, but now you can get ’em all.

Position Heroes Sets

Last year’s Position Heroes sets were extremely user-friendly.

You needed several tiers of OVR right tackle to complete the right tackle set, and the same for other positions. That lack of a specific card requirement kept the sets accessible to the majority of players and we hope it’s a similar story this year.

THEME TEAM: Will this year be as good for your team as last year?

Of course, it hasn’t always been that way and EA could change it to ask you for a specific card. That would juice the market, which has been crashed basically since the Color Smash eggs hatched over Easter.

Solo Challenges

EA have done a good job of providing content for the solo grinders this year, and that shouldn’t change with the Position Heroes.

Expect there to be one NAT 99 OVR card that can be earned for crushing some challenges this year.

House Rules

Likewise, the House Rules events have helped keep players earning cards rather than having to pay for them.

We can expect a limited time House Rules event, hopefully seven days rather than two, which will probably feature the cooldown/play limit rules again.

READ MORE: Madden 21 – Release date, cover star & more