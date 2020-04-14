Madden 20: NFL Draft Promo, release date, rookies, new players, & more

It’s draft season for the NFL, which means MUT players can expect some fresh faces to enter the game.

Easter is behind us and all the Color Smash eggs have hatched, but that doesn’t stop Ultimate Team rolling on with the NFL Draft coming up!

The real draft is on 23 April, which means EA Sports don’t have a lot of time to get their own Draft promo up and running.

So, what can we expect from the Madden Ultimate Team NFL Draft promo?

ROOKIE: Some rookies have been huge in MUT this season

We can expect the NFL Draft promo to hit Ultimate Team on Friday, 17 April.

Promos usually roll out at 10:30am ET / 3:30pm BST. We should know more after the Good Morning Madden stream on Thursday.

New player enter Madden Ultimate Team

Last year we got 99 OVR Kyler Murray along with 98 OVR Nick Bosa, Clelin Ferrell, and Devin White. So what will get this year?

If the promo follows the format of last year, it will be a mission to get the #1 pick player (probably QB Joe Burrow). His set required 94 #1 collectible items.

Everyone else needed 72 collectibles, with each one being unique to the player you wanted. Ouch.

Hopefully this year the collectibles will be more universal and transferable, but at 95-99 OVR these new players will be dominant and highly usable players.

Chase Young and Isaiah Simmons are expected to be the stars on defense, with Burrow, Tua, and a bunch of offensive tackles at the top on offense.

Path to the draft

GOAT: Brady was a 99 OVR master last year, will we get a similar set this year?

There isn’t a lot of time to get a Path to the Draft promo in, but it would be cool to add some sets with 99 OVR players that are famous for their undrafted status (Antonio Gates) or low-round pick placing (Richard Sherman).

This could drop on Friday with the actual draft promo kicking off next week after round 1 is in the books. We’ll have to wait and see.