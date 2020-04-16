A huge promo is coming with a 99 OVR master and 31 97 OVR Heroes. Here’s all the details.

The next promo for Madden 20 Ultimate Team has been confirmed.

With the NFL Draft just over a week away MUT is celebrating with the NFL Draft promo.

This year it’s a complicated affair, but we have all the details you need to navigate your way through the promo and get the cards you want!

NOW WATCH BELOW: Master Madden 20 and blow away your opponents!

The NFL Draft promo will arrive on Madden at 10:30am ET / 3:30pm BST on Friday, 17 April.

READ MORE: Madden 21: Next-gen improvements, release date & more

It’s worth noting that EA had a delay rolling out the Color Smash promo so you might have to sit tight a little while for the promo to reach your console!

99 OVR Draft Master

BEAST: This card will be a ridiculous weapon

This year the NFL Draft program is enormous, but it carries one 99 OVR master that you can get almost immediately.

It’s a monster Cam Newton card.

To get him you’ll need to complete a set (we’ll get to that later). It’s a star card with 99 play action, 98 throw on the run, 97 short accuracy, and 88 speed.

31 97 OVR Draft Heroes

QB KILLER: Von Miller was taken #2 behind Cam in 2011

Cam Newton’s #1 pick draft status gets him the 99 OVR card, but there is a new 97 OVR card for players taken in the rest of the first round.

Not every team is represented, but nearly every position is and there is something here for every squad. Let’s see who gets the 97 OVR cards.

Player Position Team Von Miller LOLB Denver Broncos Anthony Munoz LT Cincinnati Bengals AJ Green WR Cincinnati Bengals Patrick Peterson CB Arizona Cardinals Leonard Williams LE New York Giants Adrian Peterson HB Washington Redskins Roquan Smith MLB Chicago Bears Anthony Barr LOLB Minnesota Vikings Todd Gurley HB Atlanta Falcons JJ Watt LE Houston Texans Odell Beckham Jr WR Cleveland Browns Da’Ron Payne DT Washington Redskins Malcolm Jenkins SS New Orleans Saints Jason Pierre-Paul ROLB Tampa Bay Buccaneers Brian Burns LOLB Carolina Panthers CJ Mosley MLB New York Jets Adoree’ Jackson CB Tennessee Titans Ja’Wuan James RT Denver Broncos Frank Ragnow C Detroit Lions Darnell Savage FS Green Bay Packers Bud Dupree ROLB Pittsburgh Steelers Evan Engram TE New York Giants David DeCastro RG Pittsburgh Steelers Jabrill Peppers SS New York Giants Calvin Ridley WR Atlanta Falcons Jimmy Smith CB Baltimore Ravens Laken Tomlinson LG San Francisco 49ers Harrison Smith SS Minnesota Vikings Damarious Randall FS Oakland Raiders Greg Olsen TE Seattle Seahawks Logan Mankins LG New England Patriots

House Rules

DRAFT GOD: Earn the rewards you need to go get the Heroes you want

Along with all those cards there will be a seven-day limited-time House Rules event.

Played Out is back! You have one half of football (3rd & 4th quarters) to win, with a five-play cooldown and a limit of two for each play.

At five and 10 wins you’ll get an 86 OVR NAT Draft Pick player from #21-32. At 15 wins you get a 90 OVR NAT Draft Pick player from #11-20. 20 and 25 wins gets you Draft Diamond Collectibles.

READ MORE: Madden 20 – Golden ticket Troy Polamalu is a must-buy

At 30 wins you get a 98 OVR NAT Draft Class ’20 Player, that’s a choice between #2-5 from the 2020 NFL Draft. 35 wins and up is 100 Trophies and 15,000 coins.

2020 NFL Draft Class

The first round of this year’s NFL Draft will be entering MUT.

The top five picks (Joe Burrow, Chase Young, and maybe even Isaiah Simmons) will be entering the game immediately. The #1 pick will be 99 OVR, with #2-5 98 OVR.

The rest of the first round will be added sometime on Friday 24 April. All of them will be earned through sets.

NFL Draft Program sets

LADDER UP: It will take some doing to get Cam

The sets for this promo are quite complicated.

Through out the solo challenges and via packs you’ll earn Draft Picks players. These are lower OVR players of the 31 Heroes and 1 Master that can then be put into sets to earn higher versions.

It is those higher versions that will then go into the final set to get the Heroes or Master.

WHAT DO I NEED: You’ll have to build a bank to earn enough cards

So, you’ll need two 96 OVR Draft Pick players to earn one 98 OVR Draft Pick Cam Newton, and then two of those to earn the 99 OVR…

At least you can add any of these Draft Pick players to your lineup!

There is also the Draft Diamond Collectibles.

These items are earned in solo challenges or House Rules and can get you a 97 OVR NAT Draft Hero and an 97 OVR NAT ’20 Draft player. This will be the best path to take if you just want that 97 JJ Watt to add to your power up.

Packs

LTDs: Will be available in the training pack

There will be an NFL Draft pack in the store for 40,000 coins.

There is also a training re-roll pack that gives you an 86+ NFL Draft Pick player for 5,750 training.