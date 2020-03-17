Red Dead Online Weekly Update: 17 March content – New Showdown Mode variations & more

Madden

Madden 20: MUT Free Agency missions, solo challenges, sets & more

There is plenty of new content coming for Ultimate Team players, including 2 98 OVR masters!

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Mar 17, 2020
madden 20 free agency mut sets challenges

So we know now that the next piece of Madden Ultimate Team content will be the Free Agency promo!

The content will go live on Madden 20 tomorrow, giving all those in self-isolation something to grind though!

The masters have also been revealed. At 98 OVR they will be beasts!

So what about the rest of the promo? What can we expect for missions and solo challenges? Let’s take a look.

CLICK HERE TO FIND THE BEST GAMING DEALS AND ALL THE INFO ON THE NEXT-GEN CONSOLES!

Contents hide
1 Missions
2 Solo Challenges
3 Sets
4 Packs
5 House Rules

Missions

FA mission mut
WEEK 1 MASTER: Does that mean there will be Week 2 Masters???

When you log in tomorrow after the launch (10:30am ET / 2:30pm GMT) you will see your NFL Free Agency missions!

This will navigate you to the appropriate spot for challenges, buying packs, and putting cards into the sets.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Madden 21

Of course, not everyone will be able to snap up the cards they want from the Auction House, so what can you earn through Solo Challenges?

Solo Challenges

There will be a chance for solo grinders to earn a 96 OVR NAT Free Agency Hero card!

That’s always a welcome bonus, and will certainly help toward completing a Master set.

You will need 120 stars to earn that NAT player. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to earn enough stars until Week 2, but at least it means you won’t be spending hours glued to the solos straight away!

Sets

MUT free agency sets clowney
COLLECT ‘EM ALL: Complete the set, get a great card!

You can build your way up to the Masters by completing sets.

What needs to go in them? Well let’s have a look.

To get one of the two 98 OVR masters you will need to add three of the 96 OVR Free Agency Heroes to a set.

You'll get two back as NATs, plus the power up item and of course that 98 OVR card.

You’ll get two back as NATs, plus the power up item and of course that 98 OVR card.

That’s a pretty good deal.

There is also a set for the 96 OVR Heroes, so you don’t need to get lucky with pack pulls!

MUT free agency sets hero

You can get one of the 96 OVR Heroes by adding three 90-94 OVR and four 87-89 OVR Free Agency players to these sets.

Simply stack up your cards and keep adding in players to earn those higher cards!

Packs

MUT free agency packs
OUCH: That’s an expensive pack

Don’t hold your breath for affordable packs!

If you want to start pulling Free Agency cards and cross your fingers for a 96 OVR you can, but it will cost you.

There will be an 87+ OVR player pack for a huge 12,600 training, and a Free Agency pack for 40,000 coins.

House Rules

Free Agency House Rules are coming, but they won’t go live until Friday with the MUT Series 6 update.

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

